Centrus To Conduct Hill Briefing On Restoring U.S. Uranium Enrichment

The briefing will discuss how Russia, China and others have displaced the United States as the global leaders in uranium enrichment – and what it will take to re-establish America's domestic supply chain.



Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler, joined by leaders of other large and small businesses in Centrus' nationwide manufacturing supply chain, will discuss their plan to expand the American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon, Ohio, so it can meet the full range of U.S. commercial and national security requirements for enriched uranium. The potential expansion will require a public-private partnership combining robust federal investment with significant private capital and commercial offtake agreements. The briefing will update policymakers, industry, and the media on this effort and what's needed to make the expansion a reality.

Event Details: