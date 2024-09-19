Pet Stem Cells Market Set To Reach $550 Million By 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: Vet-Stem, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Stem Cell Therapeutics, Vet Regen, Animal Regenerative International (ARMI), Mesoblast, Regenexxcell, Cell Therapy Sciences, Stem Cell Applications, Celltex Therapeutics, Cytori Therapeutics, VetCell Technologies, Stem Cells International, VetCell Bioscience, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Cell Therapy Group, Osiris Therapeutics, Humacyte, Anteris Technologies, Biostage Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Pet Stem Cells Market. The Pet Stem Cells Market is projected to grow from $125 million in 2023 to $550 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. Stem cells have the ability to develop into various tissues, including blood vessels, bone, heart, cartilage, fat, ligaments, liver, muscle, nerves, and tendons. They can be sourced from the bone marrow and fat tissues of dogs, cats, and horses. The most prevalent application of stem cell therapy is in treating osteoarthritis in pets. Additionally, stem cells show promise for repairing bone, ligament, and spinal cord injuries, as well as addressing kidney and liver diseases, cardiomyopathy, and certain inflammatory conditions affecting the skin and intestine. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and accessing the position of the business organization. Download a Sample Report - #request-a-sample Competitive Landscape provides the Industry developments such as new product launches, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, joint ventures, business overview, key strategies and financial analysis associated with the key players. Strategy implemented to overcome the COVID-19 Impact, Ukrainian war, Israel war, China USA geopolitical situation, and other key geopolitical events will be discussed in the report scope. Key Vendors Financials includes Revenue (USD Million), Gross Margin (XX%) and Market Share (XX%) (2024- 2030), S.W.O.T Analysis, (To read more request the sample pages or speak to analyst/author directly Contact). Key Company by Region Wise: North America - VetStem Biopharma (USA) - Arthrex (USA) Asia-Pacific - GST (Boehringer Ingelheim) (China) - EquiCord (China) - Taiwan Pet Valley Advance Biotech Co., Ltd (Taiwan) - Tianjin Bion Medical (China) - Kyon Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Australia - Regeneus (Australia) Global - Boyalife (China, with global operations) - AVSC (part of various global operations) Europe - StemCells, Inc. (USA, but involved in global markets) Notable Mentions - Vetbiologics (may operate in various regions, specifics depend on local operations) Browse a full Report- Recent developments include: - VetStem Biopharma has recently expanded its FDA-approved treatments for canine osteoarthritis and is exploring new applications for cats and horses. - Gallant has introduced new stem cell storage plans and has expanded its cryopreservation services to support long-term stem cell banking for various pet species. - MediVet Biologics has released its next-generation autologous stem cell kits, enabling veterinary clinics to offer more efficient and cost-effective stem cell therapies for pets Market by Type Bone Marrow Stem Cells Adipose Stem Cell Others Market by Application Osteoarthritis Disease Immunomodulatory Diseases Others Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $125 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $550 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market in the pet stem cells market. North America accounted for the 40% market share of the global market value. It has a sizable market share in North America due to the strong demand for treatment. Due to the enormous number of pet owners and the increased government financing for animal health, which is reviving the industry, animal stem cell treatment is in great demand in North America. The market for pet stem cells is growing in North America because to the increased need for innovative veterinary treatments. Dogs in the neighborhood may have better lives thanks to stem cell therapy, especially those with age-related and orthopedic conditions. This awareness is growing among pet owners. Favorable governmental actions and financial commitments to R&D can support market expansion.

The market for pet stem cells in Europe is expanding quickly and has a lot of promise. The market was expanding significantly, propelled by increased pet owners' knowledge of the advantages of stem cell treatment and a rising propensity for cutting-edge veterinary care. The market was growing as a result of the area's developed veterinary infrastructure, favorable regulatory climate, and continuous research initiatives. Advancements in the sector were also being facilitated through partnerships between academic institutions, business leaders, and veterinary experts.

Conclusion:

The increasing adoption of pet stem cell therapies is revolutionizing the veterinary industry, offering pet owners effective treatments for chronic and degenerative conditions. As innovations in stem cell banking, cryopreservation, and FDA-approved therapies continue to develop, the market is poised for sustained growth. The pet stem cell market is evolving rapidly, with companies continuously innovating to offer new treatments and improve existing ones. As stem cell therapies gain wider adoption and technological advancements make treatments more accessible, the market is positioned for continued growth, benefiting both pets and their owners.

