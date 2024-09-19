Hopelab Names Inaugural Cohort Of Six HBCU Researchers To Drive Black Youth Wellness Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fellows Will Focus on How Best to Translate Science into Practice to Improve

Black Youth Mental

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of the increasing focus on mental health and equity in our society, Hopelab , a leader in advancing these outcomes for young people, is excited to announce the selection of six researchers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as recipients of its inaugural Translational Science Fellowship. The fellowship, announced earlier this summer , is designed to amplify the impact of mental health research at HBCUs with a focus on enhancing the mental well-being of Black young people.

The fellowship also aims to increase the number of actionable solutions that address the mental health challenges faced by Black young people while elevating the visibility of adolescent mental health research conducted at HBCUs. Throughout the 2024-25 academic year, these six fellows will collaborate with one another, Hopelab experts, and industry leaders to develop and refine their groundbreaking projects.

Introducing Hopelab's 2024-25 HBCU Translational Science Fellows:

Darren Bernal, Ph.D. , is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Howard University focused on sociocultural factors that affect psychological and social functioning. Drawing upon his experience as a licensed psychologist, Dr. Bernal is creating a gamified digital intervention to improve first-generation students' psychological well-being at HBCUs.

Billie Castle, Ph.D. , MPH , an Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Health Services at Xavier University of Louisiana is working with young people in New Orleans to develop an advocacy training program focused on youth mental health and climate change at the state and federal levels. Dr. Castle is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a graduate of Howard University.

Breonte Guy, Ph.D.,

aims to reduce social isolation and improve mental well-being among Black adolescents by developing a gamified digital platform where young people can connect, share experiences, and build resilience. Dr. Guy is Acting Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Winston-Salem State University.

Danielle Hairston, MD , is creating an online platform that centers on the Black mental health experience. It offers young people a sense of community and access to peer support while also educating medical students and psychiatry residents on innovative approaches to patient care. Dr. Hairston is an Assistant Professor at Howard University and the Psychiatry Residency Program Director at Howard University College of Medicine and Hospital.

Raquel Martin, Ph.D. , is an Assistant Professor at Tennessee State University, licensed clinical psychologist, and scientist. Dr. Martin teaches courses such as Psychology of the Black Experience, Mental Health, Activism, and Hip-Hop Music, and Introductory Research Methods with an emphasis on decolonization and intersectionality. Dr. Martin aims to develop a new conceptual framework for Black identity development, grounded in the voices and experiences of Black youth. Using qualitative methods like interviews and focus groups, the project aims to create a digital library that not only serves as a repository of resources but also informs this framework, providing interactive tools and multimedia resources for fostering positive racial identity and mental well-being that will be beneficial for youth and educators.

Natalie Watson-Singleton, Ph.D. , a licensed clinical psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology at Spelman College, plans to extend a mindfulness stress-reduction app for Black Americans by creating new content specifically designed to meet the needs of Black young people.

"As a funder, connector, and science translator Hopelab supports change-makers who are making a tangible difference in their communities," said Samira Pingali, Hopelab's Translational Science Lead. "The HBCU Translational Science Fellowship is a powerful tool for accelerating cutting-edge research to help improve the mental health and well-being of Black young people."



The inaugural cohort will embark on their fellowship in September and engage in regular learning and co-creation sessions throughout the 2024-25 academic year. Applications for the next cohort, set for the 2025-26 academic year, will open in April 2025. Interested parties can sign up for Hopelab's newsletter to receive updates.

About Hopelab

Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, convener, and science translator, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for young people. Learn more at hopelab .

SOURCE Hopelab

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED