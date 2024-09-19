Toys For Tots Combats The Childhood Literacy Crisis Through Its Initiative, Operation Turn The Page

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TRIANGLE, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Literacy is one of the most fundamental skills every American needs to navigate life. But for economically disadvantaged children, reading at a proficient level can be a particularly daunting struggle.

According to the National Assessment of Adult Literacy, two-thirds of children can't read proficiently by the end of fourth grade. The lack of resources for children in struggling families perpetuates a cycle of poverty and affects future generations by limiting their opportunities in life.

"At Toys for Tots, we believe that reading and literacy are basic, essential skills needed for a happy, productive life," says LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

That's why the Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program is working to put books and other literary resources in the hands of America's underprivileged youth with "Operation Turn the Page" this September. The program will be providing books and educational tools to Title I funded schools across the Nation and distributing books to children at Christmastime-ensuring that children living in disadvantaged communities have the resources that will open doors to a successful future.

"For many of the children we're helping, their parents can't afford books and other educational tools to help them open doors to a brighter future. Through these resources, we're not only providing hope, excitement, and optimism, we're also helping to break the cycle of poverty and give them the hope of a brighter future."

When you give to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, your donation helps us keep the momentum going, ensuring that every child has access to the books they need.

To see how you can help give the gift of literacy to children in need, please visit .

Media Contact:

Ted

Silvester

VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

[email protected]



SOURCE Toys for Tots

