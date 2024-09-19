Discover The MARS (Metamars) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that MetaMars (MARS) will be listed on XT Exchange. The MARS/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone. Please take note of the following go-live schedule:



Deposit: 07:00 on September 26, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 07:00 on September 27, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 07:00 on September 28, 2024 (UTC)







About MetaMars (MARS)

MetaMars is a groundbreaking Web3 metaverse platform that adopts Mars as its central theme. By merging virtual reality, cryptocurrency economics, and social networking elements, MetaMars is setting new standards in digital interaction and value exchange. This innovative platform invites users to explore and engage with a Mars-themed digital universe, leveraging blockchain technology to offer a unique, immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of virtual exploration.

MetaMars aims to redefine online interaction, integrating advanced technologies to facilitate a dynamic virtual ecosystem. With its focus on Mars exploration, MetaMars provides a platform where users can interact, trade, and explore virtual landscapes as never before.

The listing of MARS on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone for both MetaMars and its growing community. This collaboration with XT will enhance liquidity and provide access to a broader audience of traders and enthusiasts, stimulating growth and innovation within the platform.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented on the listing: "We are delighted to list MetaMars on our platform. MetaMars aligns with our commitment to support innovative projects that enhance user engagement and expand the boundaries of digital finance. We are confident that this new addition will bring great value to our users and contribute to the broader blockchain ecosystem."

Website:

Blockchain Browser:

Whitepaper Link:

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X:

Telegram:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

