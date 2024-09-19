Electric Ships Market Share Reach USD 23.8 Billion By 2032 ABB, Siemens, Wartsila, ECHANDIA AB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Ships Market

By propulsion type, the fully electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An Electric Ship relies on electricity for both generating power and propelling themselves, contrasting with traditional ships that employ fossil fuel engines like diesel or steam. With the growing awareness and concern regarding climate change and environmental pollution, there is an increasing demand for transportation solutions that are cleaner and more sustainable. Electric-powered ships contribute to this by decreasing fuel usage and minimizing emissions from oil-based sources. Furthermore, the compact design of electric propulsion systems takes up less space, creating additional cargo capacity on the ship. Moreover, electric ships offer cost savings over their lifetime due to lower fuel consumption and reduced maintenance expenses.Request Sample Pages Now:The global electric ships market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $23.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2032.The key players profiled in this report includeSiemens, HOLLAND SHIPYARDS GROUP, ABB, ECHANDIA AB, Brodrene Aa, Corvus Energy, Wartsila, Norwegian Electric Systems, Leclanché SA, KONGSBERGPrime determinants of growthThe growth of the global electric ship market is driven by factors such as environmental regulations, an increase in demand for high efficiency and less life cycle cost, and a surge in the retrofitting of hybrid systems in ships. However, limited infrastructure and charging facilities, and high initial investment costs hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements and the growing popularity of autonomous electric ships are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the electric ship market during the forecast period.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:There is a rise in the adoption of advanced electric ferry technology to meet the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly marine transport. Moreover, Dubai authorities plan to explore innovative and eco-friendly transportation options to enhance the city's infrastructure and sustainability efforts. For instance, in October 2022, Artemis Technologies, a UK-based company reportedly engaged in discussions with Dubai authorities to introduce high-speed electric ferries in the region. The company aims to leverage its expertise in electric propulsion systems and fast-charging technology to deliver efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. The proposed electric ferries would offer high-speed capabilities, potentially revolutionizing marine transport in Dubai. The use of electric propulsion systems would ensure zero-emission operations, reducing environmental impact and improving air quality in the region. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.Retrofitting refers to the process of upgrading existing ships with new technologies or systems to improve their performance, efficiency, or compliance with environmental regulations. Retrofitting allows ship owners to gradually adopt electric propulsion technology without the need for a complete fleet replacement. Retrofitting a hybrid system provides a more cost-effective approach to transition towards electric ships. This lower barrier to entry makes electric propulsion more accessible and attractive to ship owners.Regional Analysis:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the electric ship market revenue , and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as public transport agencies and departments in various countries of the region aim to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of their fleet with an investment in low-emission ferries. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the adoption of advanced electric ferry technology to meet the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly marine transport.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:LAMEA comprises Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The growth of the electric ships market in the LAMEA region is driven by the abundant renewable energy potential available, such as solar and wind resources. Electric ships can tap into this potential by utilizing renewable energy sources to charge their batteries. This integration of electric ships with clean energy aligns with the region's focus on sustainable practices and supports the development of a greener and more environmentally friendly maritime sector.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric ship market . These players have adopted various strategies such as product development, expansion, agreement, contract, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:On the basis of propulsion type, the global electric ships market is segmented into fully electric and hybrid. Fully electric ships are ships that completely rely on electric power for propulsion and onboard systems, eliminating the requirement for conventional fossil fuel engines. These ships utilize energy from different sources, such as batteries or fuel cells, to drive the ship forward and fulfill all electrical needs during its operation.Based on system, the energy storage segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global electric ship market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a growing interest in electric ships and energy storage systems due to stricter environmental regulations and a push toward sustainable transportation solutions. However, the power distribution segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a incorporation of advanced control systems and algorithms in power distribution system to optimize power flow and manage electrical loads efficiently.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market -Electric Bikes Market -Electric Vehicle Motor Market -Digital Shipyard Market -

