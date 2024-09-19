Space Launch Services Market To Grow From $13.9 Billion To $47.3 Billion By 2032 At 13.4% CAGR Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Launch Services Size

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Space Launch Services Market ," The space launch services market was valued at $13.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $47.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The space launch services encompasses the commercialization of sending payloads into space, such as satellites, spacecraft, scientific instruments, and others. Private companies are developing unique launch vehicles and services that provide cost-effective and dependable options for delivering payloads to diverse orbits and destinations. On the basis of the mission's purpose, space launch services can offer several orbital configurations, like GEO (geostationary orbit), LEO (Low Earth Orbit), MEO (Medium Earth Orbit), and many more.Moreover, the space launch services market is witnessing suitable growth in recent years, owing to the increase in contracts and demand for satellite launches across the globe. Moreover, the key manufacturers operating in the industry have been inclined towards developing new and advance technology which will reduce the cost of the overall service and offers space tourism as an activity to any aspiring person. For instance, in June 2023, Virgin Galactic completed its first commercial spaceflight mission. The spaceflight named galactic 01. The spaceflight took a 75 minute suborbital journey and landed successfully. Similarly in September 2021, SpaceX falcon 9 has also delivered a four person crew to the space station as a part of company's space tourism program. Such developments in space tourism program creates opportunities and growth for the space launch service market across the globe.Increased satellite launches due to rising need for satellite-based services such as broadband internet, navigation, remote sensing, and communication supplements the growth of the market. These services are employed across industries, such as logistics, telecommunications, agriculture, and defense. Moreover, with the advancement in technology and engineering, satellite launch has been made easier and less expensive thus leading to the growth of the market across the globe. With the production of reusable rockets and other space technology has significantly decreased launch costs. Companies alike SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab have developed new launch vehicles and technologies that could lower the cost of satellite launches even further. For instance, on March 1, 2022, NASA successfully launched a third next-generation satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). GOES-T, the latest geostationary operational environmental satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Leading Market Players: -AirbusAntrix Corporation limitedChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationMitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTDNorthrop Grumman CorporationRocket Lab USASAFRAN SASPACEXStarsem

The land segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on launch platform, the land segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global space launch services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Land-based launches consist of a launch pad, a rocket or spacecraft, and a range of support infrastructure. The land-based launch is preferred the most, as it provides a stable and controlled environment for the launch vehicle. Land-based launch systems are capable of launching large payloads into orbit, making them well-suited for a wide range of missions. However, the sea segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Land-based launches consist of a launch pad, a rocket or spacecraft, and a range of support infrastructure. The land-based launch is preferred the most, as it provides a stable and controlled environment for the launch vehicle. Land-based launch systems are capable of launching large payloads into orbit, making them well-suited for a wide range of missions. However, the sea segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.The pre-launch segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on service type, the pre-launch segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global space launch services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast time period. Pre-launch services might include a wide range of tasks depending on the type of launch site, the mission, and the hardware employed. These services may include spacecraft integration, launch site preparation, launch vehicle and spacecraft testing and checkout, pre-launch processing, and launch operations support.The heavy launch vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on launch vehicle, the heavy launch vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global space launch services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Heavy launch vehicles are required to meet the increase in demand for larger and more complex spacecraft. Interplanetary missions require larger and more sophisticated aircraft, and these missions require the launch of heavy payloads which are expected to be accomplished only by heavy lift launch vehicles. However, the small launch segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2032.The government and military segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the heavy launch vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global space launch services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The space launch services are used by the government and military for various purposes such as for scientific research, for instance, the launch of the Hubble space telescope, which helps scientists to study the universe. Moreover, there are communication satellites that help the government and military to communicate in the occurrence of critical situations or contact its personnel in some remote areas. Governments & militaries use space satellites for surveillance and intelligence gathering. The development of the technology and its implementation, such as the launch of James Webb, helps the space launch service market to fulfill the goals of scientific study and space exploration, and national security. However, the commercial segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032.

North America garnered the major share in 2022

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global space launch services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The North American space launch market has been rapidly evolving, with increase in competition as new players have entered the market and established companies competing for the market share. Moreover, there are companies introducing space tourism for people. Blue Origin and SpaceX have developed spacecraft that can be used for commercial spaceflight. However, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

