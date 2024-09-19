Jigar Sagar Departs Creative Zone, Sets Sights On Government Services And Free Zone Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jigar Sagar, a prominent UAE-based entrepreneur and investor, today announced the successful sale of his shares in Creative Zone , a leading business setup and consultancy firm, to an fund in a multi-million dollar deal. With this exit, Sagar will now focus his efforts on revolutionizing services and advancing multiple free zone operations through public-private partnerships.

Sagar has been pivotal to the growth of Creative Zone, transforming it into the largest business setup advisory firm in Dubai. Under his leadership, a team of 160 professionals helped expand the company into new territories and develop complementary ventures like Creative Zone Business Hub and Creative Zone Tax & Accounting.

Having started his journey with Creative Zone as a Finance Manager, Sagar's role evolved over the years, where he became a trusted leader in sales, operations, and government relations, eventually securing a stake in the company.“I am incredibly grateful for what we have achieved at Creative Zone and the impact we've had on the UAE's entrepreneurial landscape,” Sagar said.“As I move on to my next chapter, I'm excited to continue driving innovation and growth through my work with government entities and free zones.”

With over 31 ventures and a combined valuation exceeding $350 million, Sagar's entrepreneurial expertise has made a profound impact on UAE free zones and public-private partnerships. His forward-thinking approach has brought about significant innovation and digitization in these areas, further cementing his legacy as a leader in government services.

A Vision for Global Entrepreneurship

Sagar's future endeavors extend far beyond government services and free zones. He will continue to oversee his diverse portfolio of companies, which includes Triliv Holdings, EZMS, AppiZap, Créo, MPlatform, Ocube, and Talent Higher, among others. With a long-term vision to empower over 100 million entrepreneurs globally, Sagar is committed to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of business leaders. Through his strategic leadership, Sagar aims to create a lasting impact by providing entrepreneurs with the tools and platforms necessary to thrive in today's digital economy.

This visionary ambition to inspire and uplift millions of entrepreneurs worldwide is at the core of Sagar's future pursuits, reinforcing his dedication to innovation, entrepreneurship, and the development of a thriving global business ecosystem.

