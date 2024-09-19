Mobile Substation Strategic Industry Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Technology Advancements Give Impetus To Market Expansion, Growing Opportunities In Renewables Sector
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Substation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mobile Substation is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the mobile substation market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements, particularly in digital control systems and high-efficiency transformers, have significantly enhanced the performance and reliability of mobile substations, making them more attractive to utility companies and industrial users.
The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, along with the need for rapid disaster response and recovery, have elevated the demand for mobile substations as critical infrastructure components. Rise in power outages due to the inability of aging grids and legacy T&D infrastructure to cater to surging demand for reliable and uninterrupted power represents the major demand driver for mobile substations market. The rising need for maintenance and upgrading of aging power infrastructure in many regions has fueled the market, as mobile substations provide a temporary power solution that minimizes service interruptions.
The expansion of renewable energy projects and the integration of distributed energy resources also contribute to market growth, as mobile substations are often used to facilitate the connection of new renewable energy installations to the grid. Furthermore, the global trend towards grid modernization and the adoption of smart grid technologies have spurred investments in mobile substations, recognizing their role in enhancing grid resilience and flexibility. These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the mobile substation market, ensuring continued innovation and widespread adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights An Introduction to Electrical Houses Mobile Substation: A Prelude Features and Applications of Mobile Substation Mobile Transformer: Key to Substation Market Overview and Outlook Regional Analysis: Middle East & Africa Represents the Largest Region Competitive Scenario Portable Power Solutions: Leading Companies Show the Way through Innovations Recent Market Activity Mobile Substation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Frequency of Power Outages Drives Demand Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms Weather-related Power Outages Become More Rampant Technology Advancements Give Impetus to Market Expansion Eco-friendly, Mobile Substations from Siemens Established Use in Construction Site Electrification Programs Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of Mobile Substations Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining Industry World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot Relevance in Disaster Response Operations Growing Opportunities in Renewables Sector Convenience of Mobile Substation in Railway & Urban Transport Electrification
