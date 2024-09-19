Haelixa And OVS Partner For Second Year To Enhance Cotton Traceability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Haelixa partners with OVS to trace Italian-grown cotton using DNA markers, ensuring sustainable sourcing and traceability throughout the chain.

- Simone ColomboZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haelixa has partnered with Italian fashion brand OVS for the second consecutive year. This collaboration aims to mark and trace cotton grown in Italy, ensuring trust throughout the supply chain.Haelixa has integrated its DNA markers into the existing operations for OVS's cotton. The cotton is grown in Italy and marked with the DNA markers at the gin, close to the farm. The fibers are tested during the entire manufacturing process, ensuring that the cotton used in this OVS collection is ethically and sustainably sourced. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to promoting responsible and transparent practices in the fashion industry, providing customers with the assurance of the origin of the cotton.About the project, Haelixa CEO Patrick Strumpf comments, "In tracing the journey of the Italian-grown cotton, we are supporting OVS in bringing full transparency to their supply chain.” He adds,“The marking increases brand trust and enables OVS to make sustainable product claims."Traceability has become crucial in the fashion industry, with consumers demanding more information about the products they purchase. By partnering with Haelixa, OVS continues to meet this demand and set a new standard for cotton in the industry. This alliance will benefit customers and the farmers in Italy, giving them fair recognition for their work.Simone Colombo, Head of Corporate Sustainability, says,“In 2024, we have continued with Swiss DNA Traceability supplier Haelixa in marking and tracing our OVS Cotone Italiano for the second year. Our goal is to approach 5% of our cotton requirements from cultivation in Italy within a few years.”The collaboration between Haelixa and OVS has boosted the transparency of their supply chain. With the help of traceability provided by Haelixa, OVS is working towards improving its products' social and environmental impacts. OVS is firmly committed to sustainable and ethical practices and aspires to enhance its operations yearly. The partnership with Haelixa is a testament to their dedication to improving traceability in the fashion industry.About OVSOVS S.p.A. is Italy's leading retailer of men's, women's, and children's fashions, with a constantly growing 9.4 % market share. It operates through the brands OVS, OVS Kids, Upim, BluKids, Stefanel, and CROFF. OVS manages a portfolio of brands, each with its own lifestyle, which it develops in-house. PIOMBO is a symbol of Italian style and elegance, with a touch of eccentricity. Baby Angel, for young contemporary women. Grand & Hills, casual clothing inspired by American college fashion. Everlast, a must-have in active and sportswear. Shaka Innovative Beauty, dedicated to easy make-up and skincare. The company is the undisputed leader on the Italian market for kids' clothes, where it can boast a double-digit market share. OVS Spa has 2000 shops in Italy and abroad and in 2022, it recorded sales of €1,513 million with an EBITDA of €180.2 mln.About HaelixaHaelixa is the Swiss standard in traceability, providing a comprehensive solution that is easy to install for marking and verifying the authenticity of products. Focusing on innovative textile brands and suppliers, Haelixa empowers businesses to ensure traceability across the whole supply chain, thus increasing brand attractivity and customer trust. While enhancing customer trust and elevating brand appeal, Haelixa's partners simultaneously mitigate compliance risks. Leveraging advanced DNA markers, a distinct and traceable fingerprint is linked to the product from production to retail.

