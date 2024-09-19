NAGA Breaks New Ground: Unveils First-Ever Trading App Integrated Into Telegram Messenger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that could redefine how retail investors engage with markets, NAGA has launched the world's first fully integrated trading app within Telegram, tapping into the messaging platform's 950 million-strong user base. This pioneering step positions NAGA as the first to offer seamless access to financial markets directly within Telegram's App Center, setting the stage for substantial user growth and fresh revenue streams.

Branded as the "NAGA Everything Trading" app, the platform brings the full suite of NAGA's SuperApp trading features into the heart of the Telegram ecosystem. Users can now onboard, complete KYC procedures, deposit funds, and trade over 4,000 assets -- including Real Stocks and

CFDs on Stocks, Crypto, Forex, Commodities, Indices -- without ever leaving the app. The

NAGA Everything App is available directly through Telegram at

.

Telegram's highly active monthly user base can now enjoy frictionless access to global markets, all from within their familiar messenger interface. For NAGA, this integration is more than just an innovative feature; it's a gateway to a massive, previously untapped audience. What makes this even more appealing is the built-in access to both mobile and web versions of NAGA's platform, offering users a fully interconnected experience across devices.

Looking ahead, NAGA is planning monthly updates for the Telegram version of the app, with an upcoming release set to feature its hugely popular Social Trading with AutoCopy, enabling users to replicate the trades of top investors in real-time.

To celebrate the launch, NAGA is introducing a new promotion for non-EU residents only - new users registering on Telegram NAGA App can claim a $35 trading bonus just for signing up and verifying their account-no deposit required. This exclusive, time-limited offer is designed to give first-time traders a head start in exploring the new Telegram Everything Trading App. With only 1,000 spots available and a 7-day window to claim, it's a fast-track opportunity to dive into trading and explore the markets. Stay tuned for more exclusive offers! This $35 bonus is the first of many exciting promotions NAGA has in store to celebrate the launch of their groundbreaking new app.

"A Game-Changing Milestone"

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG, underscored the strategic significance of this launch: "Bringing the first-ever integrated trading app to Telegram is not just a breakthrough for NAGA, it's a transformational moment for our industry. With access to nearly one billion users, we now have an unprecedented opportunity to democratize financial markets on a scale that was once unimaginable. This is a crucial step in our mission to make trading accessible to everyone while accelerating our business growth."

This move positions NAGA as an innovator in the rapidly evolving fintech space, with an eye firmly on global expansion. As traditional financial institutions grapple with digital transformation, NAGA is making bold strides toward capturing a new generation of traders who prefer intuitive, on-the-go access to financial markets -- without the hassle of switching between apps.

About NAGA

NAGA is a forward-thinking fintech company revolutionising personal finance and trading with its all-in-one social trading platform. From Real Stocks and CFDs on Stocks, Crypto, Forex, Commodities, Indices and more to a physical VISA card, NAGA provides a complete, connected financial solution. With its innovative Autocopy features and a thriving community of traders, NAGA empowers users to trade, invest and collaborate and share ideas -- making the markets accessible to all.

Ready to trade? Experience seamless trading like never before. Sign up and trade using the NAGA Everything Trading App now and take control of your investments in real-time .

Don't miss out -- trade smarter, trade faster, trade with

NAGA.

