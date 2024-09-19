

Disruptions in the Aquafeed Market

Aquafeeds are critical in aquaculture, which is expected to supply a significant portion of future aquatic feed needs. Sustainability is a key concern. As demand for more high-trophic species like salmon increases, there is a push to make aquafeeds more sustainable to minimize environmental impacts. Innovations in aquafeed formulations aim to improve feed conversion ratios, reduce waste, and support the health and growth of farmed aquatic species.

The push for sustainable aquafeeds is significant, with many companies and research institutions focusing on improving feed efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint. For example, feed conversion ratios (FCRs) have improved over the years, with modern feeds requiring less input to achieve the same growth outcomes in farmed fish.

Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the aquafeed market

The dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the aquafeed market will likely be retained as the sector grows and continues to develop. Key drivers include a growing emphasis on sustainability, advancements in feed formulations, and a rising demand for higher value-added, nutritionally balanced feeds.

According to USDA's 2024 China Fishery Products Report, China's aquaculture sector is experiencing a notable shift towards industrialization and intensification, which is projected to boost feed demand across the region substantially. It also states that soybean meal constitutes up to 28 percent of the feed for certain species. This heightened demand for soybean meal and other feed components directly contributes to the overall growth of the aquafeed market in Asia Pacific.

Moreover, sustainability certification plays a crucial role in advancing responsible aquaculture practices and ensuring that aquafeed production meets high environmental and social standards. Several prominent certification programs help guide and validate these efforts, promoting sustainability across the diverse and rapidly growing aquaculture sector in the region.

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification is one of the leading standards for sustainable aquaculture in Asia Pacific. ASC's certification program features reach, including environmental impacts, social responsibility, and feed sustainability. As such, for example, ASC certification requires farms and feed manufacturers to have practices that lessen such impacts as reducing pollution and conserving the local ecosystem. For instance, in Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, ASC certification is fast becoming the norm in responsible aquaculture, shifting producers to more responsible feed and farming practices.

Other Market Highlights



Soybean is expected to have a significant share in the ingredients segment, throughout the forecast period Amino Acids, by additive application, is the dominant segment in the aquafeed market

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the Aquafeed Market by Ingredient (Soybean, Fish Meal, Corn, Fish Oil, Additives, and Other Ingredients), Form (Dry, Wet, and Moist), Lifecycle (Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, Starter Feed, and Brooder Feed), Species (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, and Other Species), Function (Nutritional Support, Growth Promoters, Immunity Support, Texture & Palatability, and Other Functionalities), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World).

The report covers information about the key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the aquafeed market. It also provides a detailed analysis of the major players in the market, including their business overview, products offered; key strategies; partnerships, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. Competitive benchmarking of upcoming startups in the aquafeed market is covered in this report.

Prominent companies include ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Nutreco (Netherlands), Alltech (US), Ridley Corporation Limited (Australia), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Adisseo (France), Aller Aqua Group (Denmark), Avanti feeds Limited (India), The Waterbase Limited (India), JAPFA LTD. (Singapore), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), BioMar Group (Denmark), and Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain) among others.

