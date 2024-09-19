Azerbaijan To Host International Conference On Cyber Diplomacy For First Time
The International conference on cyber diplomacy (ICCD) will be
held in Azerbaijan for the first time on September 25. The event is
jointly organized by Azerbaijan's State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security and Romania's Cyber
Diplomacy Center, Azernews reports.
The conference coincides with the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan
International Defense exhibition (ADEX) and the 14th International
Internal Security Exhibition (Securex Caspian), taking place from
September 24-26 at the Baku expo Center.
Since its inception in 2014, ADEX has brought together companies
from over 50 countries, attracting more than 30,000 visitors and
expanding its reach across various defense sectors.
