Azerbaijan To Host International Conference On Cyber Diplomacy For First Time

9/19/2024 5:19:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The International conference on cyber diplomacy (ICCD) will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time on September 25. The event is jointly organized by Azerbaijan's State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and Romania's Cyber Diplomacy Center, Azernews reports.

The conference coincides with the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense exhibition (ADEX) and the 14th International Internal Security Exhibition (Securex Caspian), taking place from September 24-26 at the Baku expo Center.

Since its inception in 2014, ADEX has brought together companies from over 50 countries, attracting more than 30,000 visitors and expanding its reach across various defense sectors.

