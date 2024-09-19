President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Reconstruction Progress In Kangarli Village, Aghdam District

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with his son Heydar Aliyev, examined the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the village of Kangarli in Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

