European Student Community Expands By 43% As Dubai's Leading Educational Districts Attract Talent From 170 Countries

TECOM Group's Education Cluster spotlights Dubai's role in global dialogue on knowledge and innovation at EAIE and in Toulouse, France More than 33,500 learners of all ages are based at

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European student community at Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City noted annual growth of 43% at the end of the 2023-24 academic year as Dubai cements its position of prominence as a global education destination.

Dubai International Academic City – EAIE Toulouse

The districts, which together comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group, feature universities from around the world, providing a vibrant community for learners to be connected through activities, workshops, and events that encourage collaboration, Dubai International Academic City announced at the European Association for International Education (EAIE) Conference and Exhibition, held on 17-20 September in Toulouse, France.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City offer a range of accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as well as specialist upskilling, training, and development courses to nourish higher education and lifelong learning. Together, the districts feature a French student community that grew by more than 30% at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

"European talent is driven by the pursuit of new horizons upon which to make its mark, and increasingly, its compass is pointing towards futuristic multipolar hubs like Dubai," said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City at TECOM Group .

"Dubai's compelling blend of opportunity and connection offers the robust, globally focused pathways necessary for innovation to flourish. Our vibrant education communities leverage this pro-innovation framework to become the meeting point for Europe's brightest minds – its institutions and students alike. We will continue uniting talent to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the global dialogue on knowledge and innovation, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

The Education Cluster is home to a vibrant pool of more than 33,500 learners of all ages from 170 countries. Its culturally diverse environment is enriched by the presence of globally renowned French institutions such as ESMOD Fashion School at Dubai International Academic City and EM Normandie Business School, Alliance Française, and Le Wagon Coding School at Dubai Knowledge Park.

Leaders from the wider European market further strengthen the regional education and knowledge sectors, including Germany's FrontLife Recruitment for Healthcare Professionals and Hungary's John Von Neumann University hub at Dubai Knowledge Park, and Switzerland's Ecole Hoteliere Helvetique at Dubai International Academic City.

Dubai International Academic City offers a comprehensive ecosystem of sector-specific offerings, including built-to-suit campuses, world-class collaborative workspaces, and on- and off-campus housing, to support its global community of higher education institutions, students, and professionals. The community also nurtures partnerships with industry leaders to facilitate internships, job placements, research collaborations, and support for entrepreneurial talent.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are part of TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Design District (d3).

