Georgia-Pacific Unveils Plans For Historic Mixed-Use Redevelopment In Downtown Atlanta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Georgia-Pacific has assembled a team of industry-leading experts to bring this project to life, including an in-house, mixed-use development team responsible for leading both the redevelopment efforts and the go-to-market strategy and capitalization of the project. External partners include Rule Joy

Trammell + Rubio, architect of record; Healy Weatherholtz, retail broker; Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; Studio Saint, interior design; Brasfield & Gorrie, preconstruction; and Transwestern, consulting and property management.

"A thoughtful mixed-use project of this scale on Peachtree promises to launch a long-awaited renaissance for our city's most important main street business district," said Clark Dean of Transwestern's Transaction Sciences Group, who has consulted on this transformational project since its inception.

The ambitious undertaking will blend modern design with the building's historic presence, revitalizing this prestigious downtown address as the cultural heart of Atlanta.

"This transformative redevelopment is a significant step in moving Atlanta forward, turning an important block in the heart of the city into a vibrant and welcoming destination that breathes new life into downtown. This project aligns with many of our important 'Moving Atlanta Forward' initiatives, including expanding much needed housing options and fostering economic revitalization that supports local businesses," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "With redesigned public spaces, new retail and restaurants, as well as easy access to public transit, we are creating a unique downtown neighborhood that will bring fresh energy to our city. This development will draw residents, visitors, and businesses alike, reinforcing our vision of a safe, inclusive, and thriving downtown-one that is family-friendly and nurtures new talent. It's about building a better Atlanta for everyone-today and for the future."

This project also promises to be a boon for surrounding businesses by creating a welcoming neighborhood with easy access to amenities and entertainment for companies and their employees seeking to work in the downtown area.

"Georgia-Pacific's initial plans for a transformative redevelopment of this scale in the heart of Atlanta align perfectly with our vision to reimagine Downtown," said Katie Kirkpatrick, president & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. "A catalyst for economic growth, this project will add momentum to others already underway and contribute to a world-class experience and vibrant neighborhood for years to come."

The Georgia-Pacific Center has been an architectural landmark since its completion in 1982. Notable for its iconic stair-like design made of pink granite, it occupies the historic site of

DeGive's Grand Opera House, later the Loew's Grand Theatre, where "Gone with the Wind" premiered in 1939. With its distinctive design and historical significance, this project will pay homage to Atlanta's rich cultural past while shaping its dynamic future.

Those interested in partnering around the commercial space or learning more about the project can contact the team here: [email protected] .

ABOUT GEORGIA-PACIFIC

Based in

Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include

Quilted Northern ®, Angel Soft ®,

Brawny ®,

Dixie ®,

enMotion ®,

Sparkle ® and

Vanity Fair ®.

Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers.

Its

Georgia-Pacific Recycling

subsidiary is among the world's largest

traders

of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit:

gp/about-us .

For news, visit:

href="" rel="nofollow" g

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED