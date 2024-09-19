Liberty Safe Upgrades The Franklin Safe Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PAYSON, Utah, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty

Safe, the leader of USA-made home and gun safes, announces an upgrade to their beloved Franklin safe series. Updates include the all-new Pro FlexTM modular shelving system, premium leather-like interior, thicker steel for increased security, and a premium five-point Sure Tight handle. Available in three sizes and eight paint colors, the Franklin is an elegant and secure addition to any space.

Liberty Safe's new Franklin with Pro FlexTM interior.

The new Pro FlexTM Modular shelving system allows customers to arrange their shelves however they see fit. The new shelves hook into the back of the safe at variable heights allowing for nearly endless configurations. The Franklin interior also features premium leather-like material on the shelves and interior walls of the safe.

With high security in mind, the new Franklin is built with a thick 11-gauge Dual FusionTM 2-Piece steel body for maximum rigidity and features Liberty's exclusive Solid StateTM locking bars for critical pry resistance.

When it comes to fire protection, the Franklin boasts one of Liberty Safe's highest fire ratings with 110 minutes of fire protection at 1200o F. Liberty's industry-leading Cool BoxTM technology ensures that the interior remains at a safe temperature during a fire, protecting the contents from heat damage.

"The new Pro FlexTM interior addresses a broad range of needs for our customers," said Dave Foley, CEO at Liberty Safe. "Whether you're a hunter, sports shooter, or you just need a highly customizable space for heirlooms and other valuables, Pro FlexTM can easily and seamlessly be adjusted to suit your needs."

The Franklin is proudly manufactured in the USA, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. This commitment to American manufacturing underscores the company's dedication to delivering top-tier security solutions.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit .

