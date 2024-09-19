(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Basket (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Material, End-user, Sales Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Food Basket Market. According to the report, the Global Food Basket Market was valued at USD 10.52 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during 2025-2030.

The market has grown substantially due to the increasing demand for convenient and healthy meal solutions, advancements in food delivery and packaging technologies, and the rising trend of home cooking. The market is driven by the growing demand for time-saving and nutritious meal options, as well as the convenience of home delivery.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the rising interest in home cooking and healthy eating. Consumers are increasingly looking for ways to enjoy fresh, home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. Food baskets offer a convenient solution, providing all the necessary ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes, making cooking accessible to individuals with varying levels of culinary skills.

The growth of the e-commerce and food delivery sectors has also played a crucial role in the market's expansion. The increasing adoption of online platforms and mobile apps for food basket subscription services has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of meal options. The flexibility of meal kit subscriptions, which allow customers to customize their meals based on dietary preferences and portion sizes, has further boosted the market.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for Food Baskets, driven by a high demand for convenient meal solutions, a strong e-commerce infrastructure, and significant consumer interest in healthy eating. The United States is a key market, with a wide range of food basket service providers and a high level of consumer awareness.

In the Americas, the market benefits from a mature food delivery sector, the presence of major meal kit companies, and a growing focus on sustainability and reducing food waste. The increasing adoption of plant-based and specialty diet meal kits further supports market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles. Countries like China, Japan, and Australia are key markets, with expanding food delivery services and a rising interest in home cooking.

Market Segmentation

By Material:



Metal

Bamboo

Wood

Plastic Reed

By End-user:



Bakery and Confectionery

Spices and Condiments

Fruits and Vegetables Tea and Coffee

By Sales Channel:



Offline Online

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Food Basket Market include:



Purple Carrot

Good Eggs

FreshDirect

Hungry Harvest

Imperfect Foods

Farmbox Direct

Instacart

Daily Harvest

Martha & Marley Spoon

Green Chef

Misfits Market

Thrive Market

Sunbasket Other Leading Companies

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Food Basket Market: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Food Basket Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Food Basket Market.

Detailed Analysis of Food Basket Market By Material, End-user, and Sales Channel Across 20 Countries.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM). Strategic Company Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market: The report covers competitive strategies, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, future plans and market share analysis of ~15 top companies.

