Verdemobility And Urbansphere Launch Electric Bus Fleet In GIFT City, Aligning With PM Modi's Vision For Sustainability

VerdeMobility and UrbanSphere Launch Electric Bus Fleet in GIFT City, Aligning with Prime Modi's Vision for Sustainable Mobility

ANAND, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VerdeMobility, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) technology, in partnership with UrbanSphere, has launched a fleet of electric buses in GIFT City. This initiative represents a key milestone in advancing sustainable urban mobility under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), further positioning GIFT City as a model for modern, eco-friendly urban infrastructure in India.The launch coincides with the inauguration of the GIFT City Metro, a modern urban transportation system designed to cut emissions and reduce traffic congestion. VerdeMobility's electric buses will provide essential last-mile connectivity, ensuring the entire network is eco-friendly, efficient, and accessible for GIFT City's residents, visitors, and businesses.The project was inaugurated on the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, whose vision of a greener, more sustainable India inspired this initiative.“Our collaboration with UrbanSphere reflects our joint commitment to electrifying urban transport and shaping a sustainable future for India,” remarked Paresh Patel, CEO of VerdeMobility.Powered by VerdeMobility's advanced EV technology, these zero-emission buses will offer clean public transport options.“We are proud to partner with VerdeMobility and UrbanSphere to lead the way in sustainable urban mobility. Their innovations are helping create a greener future for GIFT City,” said the general manager of GIFT City. This aligns with the Prime Minister's broader vision of smart cities across India, reducing the nation's carbon footprint and advancing eco-friendly transportation.UrbanSphere also highlighted the significance of this collaboration. Karthik Athreya, CEO of UrbanSphere stated,“Our collaboration with VerdeMobility in GIFT City is a testament to our vision for a greener tomorrow. Together, we are reducing the carbon footprint and making clean urban transport a reality.”About VerdeMobility Pvt. LtdVerdeMobility specializes in EV charging infrastructure, offering intelligent charging solutions, microgrids, battery energy storage, and other green eco-system solutions that support the growth of electric vehicles across India. The company is dedicated to expanding its presence in the EV ecosystem by providing cutting-edge technology for zero-emission vehicles and creating seamless, efficient transportation networks. In recognition of its innovative efforts, VerdeMobility has been awarded "Company Excellence” and“Product & Innovation Excellence” by EMobilityPlus, further cementing its leadership in sustainable transportation.

