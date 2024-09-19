Epoxy Resin Market Evolution Uncovering Opportunities With Emerging Trends And Growth Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epoxy Resin Size

Market expansion include the rising popularity of lightweight materials in various industries and the increased focus on epoxy resin innovation.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global epoxy resin is experiencing significant growth due to increased demand for lightweight composites, advancements in related to epoxy resin technology, and a growing need for epoxy resins in the sector. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key investment areas, growth strategies, market dynamics, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF:Key drivers for market expansion include the rising popularity of lightweight materials in various industries and the increased focus on epoxy resin technology innovation. However, fluctuations in raw material costs act as a restraint on market growth. The emergence of bio-based epoxy resins is expected to present significant opportunities for the industry in the future.Market Breakdown:- By Form: The liquid segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly 60% of total revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030. The solid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 7.2%.- By Application: The paints & coatings segment accounted for over 25% of the market in 2020 and is expected to remain the leading application by 2030. Meanwhile, the adhesives & sealants segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4%.-By Region: The Asia-Pacific region held nearly half of the global epoxy resin market share in 2020. The LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.6%.Key Players:Major companies in the epoxy resin market include BASF SE, Dow, Inc., Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, LLC, Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Atul Ltd, Olin Corporation, Techstorm Advanced Materials, and Solvay SA. These companies have employed strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market positions.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.