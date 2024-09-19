US Senate Votes To Avoid Government Shutdown As Funding Bill Fails
9/19/2024 5:15:46 AM
WASHINGTON, Sept 19, (KUNA) -- With just eight legislative days left until lawmakers break for the November election, the congress efforts to pass its funding bill to avoid six months government shutdown failed during late Wednesday the house vote.
The funding bill presented by the Republican Party failed in a 220-202 vote.
Speaker Mike Johnson brought the funding bill to the floor that would extend the current spending levels for six months, warning that the absence of an alternative plan for government shut down is a very serious matter.
The Congress must approve the 2025 budget by the end of this September (the end of the fiscal year) in the United States to maintain funding for all government sector services. (end)
