عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saint Kitts And Nevis On Nat'l Day


9/19/2024 5:15:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Liburd on the national day.
His Highness the Amir wished her good health and for the nation further progress and prosperity. (end)
aai





MENAFN19092024000071011013ID1108691473


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search