Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saint Kitts And Nevis On Nat'l Day
9/19/2024 5:15:46 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Liburd on the national day.
His Highness the Amir wished her good health and for the nation further progress and prosperity. (end)
