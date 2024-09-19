Kuwait Welcomes UNGA Resolution Ending Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign on Thursday welcomed a adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with a majority of 124 votes during its 10th extraordinary session late Wednesday.

Based on a previous ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the latest resolution has something to do with the impacts of the Israeli forces' policies and practices in Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and the illegal presence of the Israeli occupation there, the ministry said in a statement.

It commended international unanimity on this resolution as a significant step towards backing the Palestinian rights and finding a just solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and ensuring the Palestinian people's self-determination, including an independent statehood on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

