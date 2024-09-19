EU Deplores New Wave Of Communication Device Blasts In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell deplored Thursday the walkie-talkie attack that took place in Lebanon yesterday.

In a statement by EU's mission in Lebanon, Borrell stated, "The indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and severe collateral damage to civilians, the broader consequences for the population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals."

He added, "I support the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's assessment of the incident and the call for an independent investigation."

Borrell emphasized that the risk of military escalation, with its devastating consequences for the entire region, requires an urgent mobilization of efforts. "The European Union will continue to do its utmost to support voices of peace and reason,"

Lebanese health authorities mentioned earlier that the detonations killed 20 and injured more than 450.

This was the second wave of portable device blasts, after Monday's deadly pager device blasts. (end)

