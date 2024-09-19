German Software Developer Challenges Teams And Zoom With Secure, Decentralized, Browser-Based Video Conferencing Tool 'Rooms'

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hamburg. German developer 4Players has launched ODIN Rooms, a secure, browser-based, decentralized conferencing designed to challenge leaders like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Aimed at corporations, educational institutions, and non-profits, ODIN Rooms offers easy access through a simple URL, with no need for accounts or app installations, and enhances social messaging with enhanced privacy and crystal-clear quality.

Rooms stands out with its top-notch security, featuring end-to-end encryption and no metadata storage during conversations. Organizations can even host the platform on their own servers for unparalleled data control. The platform is highly customizable, supporting branding integration, and benefits from 4Players' ODIN Voice chat SDK, known for its exceptional clarity and low latency, favored by VR and gaming pioneers.

“Rooms isn't just another conferencing tool; it's a movement towards safer, decentralized, and user-friendly communication,” said Phillip Schuster, Co-Founder and CEO of 4Players. "To support this, Rooms is free of charge for small businesses, NGOs, educational institutions, and personal use. We're also gearing up to release key parts of the platform as open source software later this year, providing additional transparency and encouraging innovation.”

About 4Players

Based in Hamburg, 4Players develops secure, cross-platform tools for the gaming and business sectors. Its key products include ODIN Voice, a low-latency voice chat tool; ODIN Rooms, a decentralized video-conferencing platform; and 4Netplayers, one of Europe's leading game server providers offering ultra-low latency hosting worldwide.

