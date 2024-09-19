Japan's Rebellious Zen Master Joins The Pure Land Foundation In Advocating Ancient Philosophies For Modern Mental Wellness

MENAFN - Pressat) Osho Taigu will collaborate with the Pure Land Foundation in London to advocate for the adoption of Buddhist-inspired teachings and precepts into modern Western life to support spiritual and mental wellness as an antidote to the mental crisis.

Osho Taigu is the 31st Head Monk of the more than 540-year-old Fukugonji Buddhist Temple which is nestled in the hills of the Aichi Prefecture in Japan. He first rose to prominence in 2014 when he embarked on a mission to improve mental and spiritual wellbeing in the Japanese corporate world. A video titled 'Why the West needs Buddhist wisdom' introducing Osho Taigu to Western audiences is available on the YouTube channel of the Pure Land Foundation at @ThePureLandFoundation

Osho Taigu travels globally imparting the wisdom of Buddhism teachings and demonstrating its relevance to contemporary societal challenges. His YouTube channel "Osho Taigu's Heart of Buddha " provides guidance for“turning suffering into hope” and has over 665,000 subscribers. His most popular YouTube videos have millions of views.

Osho Taigu will work with the Pure Land Foundation to co-create a series of videos for the Foundation's YouTube channel, targeting Western audiences and covering subjects including:



Applying Buddhist wisdom to achieve business success.

Mindfulness, peace and happiness.

Lessons from nature.

The secrets of parenting.

Managing stress. Loss and grief.

The Pure Land Foundation has also commissioned a series of videos profiling a diverse array London-based individuals who are seeking guidance in their life. Each video will visit them before, during and after they embark on a one-to-one session with Osho Taigu to explore how learning about Buddhist-inspired philosophies improves their wellness and outlook.

The Pure Land Foundation has supported projects focused on spiritual, emotional and mental wellness since being founded by philanthropist Bruno Wang in 2015. Throughout 2024 the foundation has been transforming itself to become a digital-first advocacy organisation in response to the mental health crisis. The Pure Land Foundation now hopes to engage online audiences with Buddhist-inspired wisdom to support mental wellness.

Osho Taigu said:

“The Buddha taught that by understanding the essence of life and the mind, anyone can be freed from doubt and suffering, and attain inner peace. He also provided concrete methods for this practice. In other words, Buddhism serves as a guide to living a happy life.'

Osho Taigu will also use the visit to present his two core methods, the Taigu Dojo and the Mandala of Management Dojo. Through a blend of lecture and workshop, participants in the Dojo's can learn Buddhist teachings through physical practice. The inaugural London Taigu Dojo, which is not affiliated with the Pure Land Foundation, will be on 13 October 2024.

