Intersec 2025 Highlights Mobile Credentials As The New Standard For Security In The Middle East

Organisations in the UAE are integrating mobile-first technologies into their security infrastructures

Mobile access control offers enhanced protection and greater flexibility in managing security The Commercial & Perimeter Security sector at Intersec 2025 will showcase technologies and services that elevate security through data-driven innovations

Dubai, UAE: As the global perimeter security continues to grow - projected to reach US$ 89.82 billion by 2027 - mobile credentials are becoming a critical factor in the future of access control and overall security management in the Middle East.

At Intersec 2025, taking place from 14 – 16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), leading security technology provider AMAG Technology will highlight the growing adoption of mobile credentials into security frameworks across the Middle East, offering enhanced protection and greater flexibility in managing security across multiple sites or large organisations.

Speaking ahead of the Intersec 2025, James Clark, Director of Sales – EMEA & APAC at AMAG Technology , emphasises that mobile technology is transforming security by cutting costs, enhancing convenience, and streamlining operations.

“Everyone carries a mobile device to manage their bank accounts, monitor and control their home, so it makes sense to use a mobile device or a mobile Wallet to unlock doors in the workplace. Organisations eliminate the expense of physical cards, printers and the administrative burden of managing physical cards. Meanwhile, security leaders can distribute credentials remotely, which creates operational efficiencies because there is less to manage,” Clark said.

AMAG Technology will be highlighting their visitor management solution at the Commercial & Perimeter section of the 26th edition of Intersec, the world's leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection. Located in Sheikh Sa'eed Halls 1 and 2, and the Trade Centre Arena, other featured exhibitors include Assa Abloy from the United Kingdom, IDEMIA from the UAE.

The UAE Government portal highlights that the country ranks first globally in the use of information and communication technologies (ICT), government efficiency, and mobile network coverage in terms of population and boasts 100% smartphone usage among its population.

The UAE's comprehensive digital transformation strategy, highlighted by the growing use of the UAE PASS digital identity platform, further strengthens the use of mobile credentials with 5 million registered users.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said :“As security leaders prioritise user-friendly and future-proof solutions, mobile credentials are poised to transform access control. The Commercial & Perimeter Security sector at Intersec 2025 will be the premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and services that enhance convenience for consumers and organisations and elevate security with scalable and data-driven innovations.”

Intersec 2025 is set to be the largest edition in its history, with over 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 52,000 expected visitors. In addition to the Commercial & Perimeter Security sector, the event is divided into four additional product sections, including Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.