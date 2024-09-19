Qatar Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar Central (QCB) announced yesterday a reduction in the QCB Deposit Rate (QCBDR) by 55 basis points to 5.20 percent, a reduction in the QCB Lending Rate (QCBLR) by 55 basis points to 5.70 percent, and a reduction in the Repo Rate (Repo Rate) by 55 basis points to 5.45 percent.

QCB indicated, in a post on its official account on the X platform, that in accordance with the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee on monetary policy tools, QCB has evaluated the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar, and decided to reduce the current interest rates of the bank related to the deposit rate, the lending rate, and the repurchase rate, effective from Thursday.