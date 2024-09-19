QNBFS Recognised As 'Best Securities House In Qatar 2024' By Euromoney
9/19/2024 5:10:17 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: QNB financial Services (QNBFS), a subsidiary of QNB Group, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of“Best Securities House in Qatar 2024” by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the securities market.
Winning the“Best Securities House” award highlights QNBFS's outstanding achievements in the securities industry, including its cutting-edge trading platforms, comprehensive market research, and unmatched client services.
Euromoney's annual awards celebrate the best financial institutions across the globe, recognizing those that demonstrate superior performance, robust strategies, and exceptional customer service.
Commenting on this achievement, CEO of QNB Financial Services Maha Mohamad Al Sulaiti said:“We are honored to receive this award from Euromoney, which reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to providing our clients with the best possible financial services. This accolade is a testament to the hard work of our talented team and our ongoing investment in technology and innovation.”
QNBFS has consistently been at the forefront of the securities market in Qatar, offering a wide range of services including brokerage, and investment research. The company's deep understanding of the local market, combined with its strong international partnerships, has enabled it to deliver exceptional value to its clients.
QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) is a leading provider of brokerage and financial services in Qatar, serving a diverse client base including individual investors, corporations, and institutions.
