Whatsapp Testing Status Update Mentions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Instant messaging WhatsApp has begun testing new features that will allow users to mention others on their status updates.

These features will enable users to mention contacts within the status update, as well as the possibility of reposting them.

WhatsApp will let users mention contacts on the status, a feature similar to Instagram, by tapping the button.

Mentioned user will get a message from the user highlighting that they've been mentioned. They are also said to receive a notification about the same. Once mentioned, users can view the status and can also reshare it.

Since the feature is private, only the user and the mentioned individual will be able to see it. This way, users can privately mention someone to whom they want to show the status, without letting everyone else about it.