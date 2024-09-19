Honda To Relocate The Base Of Its Rugby Team Activities

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda to Relocate the Base of its Team Activities

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it will relocate the base of operations/activities of its rugby team, the MIE Honda HEAT, from Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture to Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture (The team will primarily use Tochigi Green Stadium). This relocation is scheduled to take place prior to the start of the 2026-2027 season.

The MIE Honda HEAT was founded in 1961 as a club team affiliated with the Honda Suzuka Factory. For more than 60 years, the team has been conducting its activities while receiving support and cheers from a broad range of people in the local community, mainly in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture. Last year, the MIE Honda HEAT changed its affiliation from the Suzuka Factory to the Honda Head Office (in Minato-ku, Tokyo), in order to further strengthen its activities and expand its fan base.

Since last season (2023-2024 season), the team has been taking on challenges competing in Division 1, the top division of the Japan Rugby League One.

Working toward its goal to become the No. 1 team in Japan in three years' time, the MIE Honda HEAT has been pursuing continuous initiatives to enhance its strength. Through the relocation of the base of its activities, the team will strive to offer more people the opportunity to see the team and get involved in its challenges toward its goal.

In Mie Prefecture, the birthplace of the MIE Honda HEAT, the team will continue to interact with the local community through rugby-related activities, including playing league and scrimmage matches, even after the relocation. Moreover, Honda will newly sign a comprehensive regional cooperation agreement with Suzuka City, based on which Honda will contribute to the regional development, human resource development, enhancement of the health and athleticism of local residents through, not only rugby, but also baseball and other sports.

Based on the vision for its sports activities –“To increase the number of people who take on challenges through sports activities and make the lives of all people more enjoyable” – Honda has been and will continue to support various athletes who take on challenges toward the realization of their own dreams.

About the comprehensive regional cooperation agreement with Suzuka City

Purpose:To promote sports and community development, including the enhancement of athletic performance and the health benefits of residing in the community, through sports, such as the activities of the Honda rugby team and the Honda Suzuka Baseball Club.

Areas of Collaboration:

(1) Sports promotion

(2) Enhancement of sports spectating opportunities (rugby and baseball)

(3) Enhancement of health

(4) Development of healthy youth

(5) Regional revitalization

Term: September 25, 2024 – March 31, 2025 (may be extended upon discussion.)

