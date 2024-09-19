(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Healthcare 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Product Type, Technology, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Smart Home Healthcare Market. According to the report, the Global Smart Home Healthcare Market was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2025-2030.

The market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for remote patient monitoring. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for convenient and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

One of the primary drivers of the Smart Home Healthcare market is the increasing adoption of smart home technologies. The proliferation of IoT devices and advancements in connectivity have enabled the integration of healthcare services into smart home systems. This trend is driven by the growing consumer preference for connected and automated home environments.

Technological advancements have significantly impacted the Smart Home Healthcare market, leading to the development of innovative healthcare devices and solutions. Innovations such as wearable health monitors, smart medication dispensers, and AI-powered health assistants have enhanced the capabilities and effectiveness of smart home healthcare systems. These advancements are crucial for meeting the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing need for remote patient monitoring have also played a crucial role in the market's expansion. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease require continuous monitoring and management, which can be effectively achieved through smart home healthcare solutions. This trend is driving the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices and services.

Sustainability trends are influencing the Smart Home Healthcare market as well. Companies are focusing on developing energy-efficient and sustainable healthcare devices that minimize environmental impact. This shift is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability within the healthcare and technology industries.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for Smart Home Healthcare in value terms, driven by the high adoption of smart home technologies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in digital health. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on healthcare innovation and extensive use of smart home healthcare solutions.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on improving patient outcomes. The presence of leading technology and healthcare companies and a high level of awareness about the benefits of smart home healthcare contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare technology. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on remote patient monitoring.

In Europe, the market for Smart Home Healthcare is driven by strong regulatory support for digital health and a well-established healthcare system. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are key contributors to the market, with significant investments in healthcare technology and a strong emphasis on improving home healthcare services.

Market Segmentation

By Application



Physical Fitness

Geriatric Care

Memory Aids

Nutrition/Diet Monitoring Other Applications

The geriatric care segment dominates the Smart Home Healthcare market, accounting for around 60% of the market share. The increasing aging population and the need for convenient and effective elderly care solutions contribute to the dominance of this segment.

By Product Type



Smart cardiac monitoring system

Medical device alert systems

Smart glucose monitoring system Other Product Types

By Technology



Wired Wireless

By Geography



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Smart Home Healthcare Market include:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Dexcom, Inc.

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

VitalConnect

Tunstall Group

Abbott Laboratories

Bay Alarm Medical

Medtronic

Connect America

Nureca Limited Other Leading Companies

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Smart Home Healthcare Industry: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Smart Home Healthcare Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Smart Home Healthcare Market.

Detailed Analysis of Smart Home Healthcare Market By Application, Product Type, and Technology Across 20 Countries.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM). Strategic Industry Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market: The report covers competitive strategies, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, future plans and market share analysis of ~15 top companies.

