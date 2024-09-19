Wall Street Bets On Brazil, But Local Managers Remain Cautious

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Major Wall Street banks recommend investing in Brazilian assets, though local fund managers are cautious about the country's economic outlook.



This divide stems from differing views on Brazil's fiscal landscape and its potential impact on markets. Wall Street giants like and of America see opportunity in Brazilian markets.



They recommend positions that benefit from falling interest rates in the domestic market. These optimists argue that negative news, including fiscal deterioration, has already been factored into prices.



In contrast, Brazilian fund managers paint a more cautious picture . They worry about the government's increased public spending under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This concern has led them to bet on higher future interest rates and a weaker Brazilian real.



Verde Asset Management, a prominent local fund, criticizes the return to off-budget public policy. They lament the creation of parafiscal technologies reminiscent of a distant past.







This sentiment echoes across other Brazilian investment firms, highlighting a growing unease with fiscal management.



Legacy Capital's co-founder, Gustavo Pessoa, predicts the government may end its term with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 85%.



He notes a persistent desire for increased spending, even as the country's growth prospects improve. Pessoa emphasizes that nothing indicates an improving fiscal situation.



The contrast between foreign optimism and local caution is stark. Barclays suggests selling dollars and buying reals, believing pessimism has peaked. However, Brazilian funds have reduced optimistic bets on the real since the year's start.

Fiscal Concerns Divide Local and Foreign Investors on Brazil's Economy

Adding to concerns, Brazil faces a severe drought. This environmental challenge is driving up energy prices and could affect agricultural production. These factors have the potential to put additional pressure on inflation, further complicating the economic outlook.



Ace Capital's investment director, Fabricio Taschetto, finds the premium in the domestic interest rate curve insufficient to justify an optimistic position. He points to short-term inflation risks from wildfires and poor fiscal conditions as reasons for caution.



As Brazil navigates these economic challenges, the divergence between Wall Street's optimism and local funds' skepticism highlights the complexity of the situation.



The coming months will likely reveal which perspective proves more accurate in predicting Brazil's economic trajectory.

