Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/19/2024 5:00:20 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday's football highlights include Champions League matches, along with a Copa Libertadores showdown between Flamengo and Peñarol. Additionally, Athletico-PR will face Racing in a key Copa Sudamericana clash.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brasileirão Série B, Brasileirão Under-17, and other games from La Liga and Copa Sudamericana.

Schedules and Where to Watch Today's Football Games Live
Champions League


  • 1:45 PM - Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen - TNT and Max
  • 1:45 PM - Red Star vs Benfica - Space and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Brest vs Sturm Graz - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Monaco vs Barcelona - TNT and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs RB Leipzig - Space and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Atalanta vs Arsenal - Max

La Liga

  • 2:00 PM - Leganés vs Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 and Disney+


Brasileirão Under-17

  • 3:00 PM - Flamengo U-17 vs Fluminense U-17 - Sportv
  • 7:00 PM - Cuiabá U-17 vs Botafogo U-17 - Sportv

Brasileirão Série B

  • 7:30 PM - CRB vs Ponte Preta - Canal GOAT and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Santos - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere

Copa Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - ESPN and Disney+

Copa Sudamericana

  • 9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM - Libertad vs Cruzeiro - Paramount+

Where to watch Flamengo vs Peñarol live for the Libertadores?

  • The Flamengo vs Peñarol game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 7:00 PM.

What time is the Athletico-PR game for the Sudamericana?

  • The Athletico-PR vs Racing game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.

Which channel will show the Monaco game in the Champions League?

  • The Monaco vs Barcelona game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 4:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No games will be shown on Globo this Thursday, September 19.

SBT

  • No games will be shown on SBT this Thursday, September 19.

Record

  • No games will be shown on Record this Thursday, September 19.

Band

  • No games will be shown on Band this Thursday, September 19.

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv

  • 3:00 PM - Flamengo U-17 vs Fluminense U-17 - Brasileirão Under-17
  • 7:00 PM - Cuiabá U-17 vs Botafogo U-17 - Brasileirão Under-17

ESPN

  • 7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - Copa Libertadores
  • 9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - Copa Sudamericana

TNT

  • 1:45 PM - Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Monaco vs Barcelona - Champions League

Premiere

  • 7:30 PM - CRB vs Ponte Preta - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Santos - Brasileirão Série B

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Disney+

  • 1:45 PM - Red Star vs Benfica - Champions League
  • 2:00 PM - Leganés vs Athletic Bilbao - LaLiga
  • 2:00 PM - Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor - Turkish Championship
  • 7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - Copa Libertadores
  • 9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - Copa Sudamericana

Paramount+

  • 9:30 PM - Libertad vs Cruzeiro - Copa Sudamericana

Globoplay

  • No games will be shown on Globoplay this Thursday, September 19.

The Rio Times

