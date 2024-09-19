Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday's football highlights include Champions League matches, along with a Copa Libertadores showdown between Flamengo and Peñarol. Additionally, Athletico-PR will face Racing in a key Copa Sudamericana clash.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brasileirão Série B, Brasileirão Under-17, and other games from La Liga and Copa Sudamericana.
Schedules and Where to Watch Today's Football Games Live
Champions League
1:45 PM - Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen - TNT and Max
1:45 PM - Red Star vs Benfica - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Brest vs Sturm Graz - Max
4:00 PM - Monaco vs Barcelona - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs RB Leipzig - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Atalanta vs Arsenal - Max
La Liga
2:00 PM - Leganés vs Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brasileirão Under-17
3:00 PM - Flamengo U-17 vs Fluminense U-17 - Sportv
7:00 PM - Cuiabá U-17 vs Botafogo U-17 - Sportv
Brasileirão Série B
7:30 PM - CRB vs Ponte Preta - Canal GOAT and Premiere
9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Santos - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere
Copa Libertadores
7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - ESPN and Disney+
Copa Sudamericana
9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - ESPN and Disney+
9:30 PM - Libertad vs Cruzeiro - Paramount+
Where to watch Flamengo vs Peñarol live for the Libertadores?
The Flamengo vs Peñarol game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 7:00 PM.
What time is the Athletico-PR game for the Sudamericana?
The Athletico-PR vs Racing game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.
Which channel will show the Monaco game in the Champions League?
The Monaco vs Barcelona game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 4:00 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo
No games will be shown on Globo this Thursday, September 19.
SBT
No games will be shown on SBT this Thursday, September 19.
Record
No games will be shown on Record this Thursday, September 19.
Band
No games will be shown on Band this Thursday, September 19.
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv
3:00 PM - Flamengo U-17 vs Fluminense U-17 - Brasileirão Under-17
7:00 PM - Cuiabá U-17 vs Botafogo U-17 - Brasileirão Under-17
ESPN
7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - Copa Sudamericana
TNT
1:45 PM - Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen - Champions League
4:00 PM - Monaco vs Barcelona - Champions League
Premiere
7:30 PM - CRB vs Ponte Preta - Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Santos - Brasileirão Série B
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Disney+
1:45 PM - Red Star vs Benfica - Champions League
2:00 PM - Leganés vs Athletic Bilbao - LaLiga
2:00 PM - Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor - Turkish Championship
7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - Copa Sudamericana
Paramount+
9:30 PM - Libertad vs Cruzeiro - Copa Sudamericana
Globoplay
No games will be shown on Globoplay this Thursday, September 19.
