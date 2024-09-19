Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday's highlights include matches, along with a Copa Libertadores showdown between Flamengo and Peñarol. Additionally, Athletico-PR will face Racing in a key Copa Sudamericana clash.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brasileirão Série B, Brasileirão Under-17, and other games from La and Copa Sudamericana.



Schedules and Where to Watch Today's Football Games Live

Champions League







1:45 PM - Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen - TNT and Max



1:45 PM - Red Star vs Benfica - Space and Max



4:00 PM - Brest vs Sturm Graz - Max



4:00 PM - Monaco vs Barcelona - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs RB Leipzig - Space and Max

4:00 PM - Atalanta vs Arsenal - Max





2:00 PM - Leganés vs Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 and Disney+







3:00 PM - Flamengo U-17 vs Fluminense U-17 - Sportv

7:00 PM - Cuiabá U-17 vs Botafogo U-17 - Sportv







7:30 PM - CRB vs Ponte Preta - Canal GOAT and Premiere

9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Santos - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere





7:00 PM - Flamengo vs Peñarol - ESPN and Disney+







9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Racing - ESPN and Disney+

9:30 PM - Libertad vs Cruzeiro - Paramount+





The Flamengo vs Peñarol game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 7:00 PM.





The Athletico-PR vs Racing game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.





The Monaco vs Barcelona game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 4:00 PM.





No games will be shown on Globo this Thursday, September 19.





No games will be shown on SBT this Thursday, September 19.





No games will be shown on Record this Thursday, September 19.





No games will be shown on Band this Thursday, September 19.







No games will be shown on Globoplay this Thursday, September 19.



