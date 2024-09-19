(Video) U.S. Congress Hosts Bipartisan Conference On Iran: Former Officials And Lawmakers Call For New Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- NCRIPARIS, FRANCE, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that on September 10, 2024, the U.S. Congress hosted a conference titled“Iran: Confronting the Threat and Securing a Solution,” bringing together prominent figures from both political parties and distinguished former U.S. military commanders.The event featured speeches from several key figures, including Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee; Congresswoman Nancy Mace, a Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee; and Congressman Brad Sherman, a senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.Also participating were General James Jones, former National Security Advisor and former NATO Commander; Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; General Tod Wolters, former NATO Commander and Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe (2019-2022); and General Keith Kellogg, former National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.The conference focused on the growing threats posed by the clerical regime in Iran, the role of the organized resistance, and the need for a bipartisan approach to U.S. policy toward Iran.In his opening address, General James Jones emphasized the importance of a strategic shift in U.S. policy toward Iran, particularly concerning the organized resistance represented by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) .General Jones spoke of the global challenge of autocracies versus democracies, framing the“eventual democratization of Iran” as a critical element of this struggle.Gen. Jones praised the leadership of the NCRI and its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, calling their efforts“Jeffersonian democracy for the future of Iran.” He also highlighted the problematic history of U.S. administrations labeling the MEK as a terrorist organization to appease the Iranian regime, despite the lack of factual basis.“Appeasement is not a strategy,” he argued, pointing out that this approach has repeatedly failed to yield constructive results with Tehran.He urged the next U.S. administration to reexamine its policies based on“truth and facts,” as presented by Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, who has extensively documented the true history of the NCRI and MEK.The former US National Security Advisor also stressed the need for greater international solidarity, citing the growing rejection of appeasement by European leaders, as highlighted in recent forums.He warned of the broader implications of failing to act against Iran, including the formation of a dangerous alliance between autocratic powers, which poses a significant threat to global stability.In his closing remarks, General Jones posed a critical question:“If the regime were to collapse tomorrow from within, what would we do?” He emphasized the importance of preparing for such an eventuality, underscoring the need for a clear and decisive strategy to support a democratic transition in Iran.In his remarks, Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield Jr. called on U.S. leaders to confront critical global threats while reassessing outdated perspectives on Iran, its regime, and the country's organized opposition.He also highlighted the dangers posed by geopolitical conflicts in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, emphasizing that the United States, as a global superpower, must be grounded in facts when forming foreign policy.“I want to make sure that we know the right facts about Iran,” he said.“It's been difficult. I suspected that something wasn't right about the facts,” Bloomfield continued, expressing concern over how misinformation has shaped U.S. policy on Iran for decades.Amb. Bloomfield pointed to the divide in understanding Iran's regime and the role of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and its affiliated groups, mainly the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).Once labeled terrorist organizations, the NCRI and MEK fought protracted legal battles in courts across Europe and North America to be removed from terrorism lists. Amb. Bloomfield explained,“A little over a decade ago, there were four major court cases contesting the idea that the NCRI, MEK, PMOI was a terrorist group. All of them were defeated.”He detailed the strategic miscalculations that led to their inclusion on terrorism lists, noting how Western governments sought to appease Tehran.“The foreign policy bureaucracy was pushing to keep them on the list because they knew Tehran wanted that and they hoped it would win them some favor,” he said.However, the courts ruled in favor of the NCRI, recognizing the group's legitimate resistance to tyranny.“The French magistrate, concluding an eight-year investigation, said they should never have been on any list.”The former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs contrasted these actions with earlier U.S. support for the group, noting that figures such as Senator Edward Kennedy, Congressman John McCain, and President-elect Bill Clinton praised the MEK's leadership for their commitment to human rights.“There were letters of support to Masoud Rajavi. Clinton sent a letter to Auvers-Serres, saying, 'We look forward to consulting you as a champion of human rights,'” Amb. Bloomfield pointed out.Providing an update on the human rights situation in Iran, Amb. Bloomfield pointed to a recent United Nations report that corroborated the NCRI's longstanding warnings of atrocities committed by the Iranian regime.“The United Nations Special Rapporteur... concluded that between 1979 and 1988, the authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran waged a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population... to exterminate a large part of the political spectrum.”Concluding his speech, Amb. Bloomfield urged Congress to convene a bipartisan policy hearing to reassess U.S. strategy on Iran and to better understand the NCRI's role as a legitimate opposition movement.He emphasized that the international community has increasingly recognized the NCRI's potential to lead a peaceful transition in Iran.“One hundred twenty-five former presidents and prime ministers, four thousand parliamentarians... and 75 Nobel laureates have all endorsed Mrs. Rajavi, the NCRI, and the Ten-Point Plan,” Amb. Bloomfield noted.Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg Jr issued a stern warning about the persistent threat posed by Iran. He emphasized that the international community has“misunderstood” the nature of the Iranian regime since the 1979 revolution, resulting in misguided policies that have failed to curb Tehran's ambitions.General Kellogg criticized previous U.S. administrations for being overly optimistic, stating,“We always seem to assume that the Iranian leadership was, in fact, Jefferson Democrats in disguise.” He argued that the failure to recognize Tehran's true intentions has put the region and the world in constant peril.Gen. Kellogg warned of the consequences of allowing the regime to obtain a nuclear weapon, stressing,“If Iran becomes a nuclear power, that changes the dynamic and destabilizes the Middle East.” He urged a more robust international response, including renewed sanctions and, if necessary, military action to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear capability.Kellogg concluded by calling for a tougher stance from global powers, advocating for increased pressure on the Iranian regime, and supporting dissidents within the country to drive change from within.General Tod Wolters stressed the growing danger posed by the Iranian regime. He highlighted its role in destabilizing global security, particularly through its strategic alliances and disinformation campaigns.“For four and a half decades, this malicious regime has performed masterfully at one thing,” Wolters warned,“a strategic disinformation campaign that has found its way to the center of our nation.”Wolters emphasized that the regime is“an illegitimate government that doesn't represent its people,” urging greater public awareness of Tehran's longstanding tactics.He called for renewed efforts to counter Iran's influence by educating the global population on the regime's malicious actions, saying,“The way that we can continue to put one foot in front of the other is to educate the masses with the facts.”The American general also underscored the Iranian regime's connections to other rogue states and the critical need to maintain a global focus on strategic nuclear deterrence, which he described as a shared threat to international stability.Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) emphasized the urgent need for a democratic and secular Iran, highlighting the regime's destructive influence both regionally and globally.Drawing attention to Iran's role in supporting terrorist organizations, Rep. Sherman stated,“We all know what Iran is doing around the world. Many of us know what it is doing to its people.” He warned of the significant impact Iran's support for these groups has on global stability, including disruptions to food supplies in the Red Sea, leading to widespread hunger.Sherman also raised alarms about Iran's nuclear ambitions, citing recent reports of expanded uranium production.“For more than three and a half years since Iran stopped implementing the JCPOA, they have been building a stockpile of nuclear and fissile material that has no purpose other than a nuclear weapon,” he warned.In praising the NCRI and the MEK, Sherman reminded the audience of their pivotal role in exposing Iran's nuclear program in 2002. He also noted the regime's relentless targeting of the MEK, stating,“The Iranian government has done more to go after the MEK than any other project they've had in the world. That tells me you must be doing something right.”Sherman concluded by reaffirming his belief that only a democratic Iran can ensure a nuclear-free, terrorism-free future, adding,“If we want the world to be safe from terrorism, we need a democratic Iran.”Congressman Tom McClintock (R-CA) urged for greater support for the organized opposition to the Iranian regime, with a specific focus on the NCRI. He emphasized the broad backing the NCRI has received, both within Iran and among U.S. lawmakers.“Congressional support has been manifest in the broad bipartisan sponsorship of House Resolution 100,” McClintock noted, pointing out that the resolution, which endorses the NCRI's Ten-Point Plan for Iran's future, has the backing of 243 members of the House of Representatives.McClintock condemned the Iranian regime's atrocities, stating that the government“long ago forfeited the support of the Iranian people” and now rules through terror and murder. He warned that Tehran's escalating nuclear ambitions and its support for terrorism pose not only a humanitarian crisis but a global security threat.“Support the Iranian opposition now,” McClintock urged,“or wait until Iran forces a bloody and terrible war upon us all.”The congressman concluded by calling for an end to the policies that have allowed the regime to stay afloat financially, urging the global community to redirect support to the Iranian opposition to bring about meaningful change from within.Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) voiced strong support for the Iranian people's fight for democracy and human rights, emphasizing the importance of global solidarity with those resisting the regimeReflecting on her experience at the Free Iran 2024 World Summit in Paris, Rep. Mace shared her encounter with political prisoners who had survived the brutal repression of the Iranian regime.“Many of those political prisoners never made it out alive,” she noted, underscoring the gravity of the regime's actions.Rep. Mace stressed the need for international backing for a democratic and secular Iran, stating,“By being here today, we condemn the Shah's oppressive dictatorship and stand in solidarity with Resistance Units inside Iran, as well as Iranian opposition in Ashraf 3 in Albania.” She urged the free world to support the Iranian people's pursuit of fundamental rights such as life, liberty, and free expression.As a co-sponsor of House Resolution H.Res. 1148, endorsing Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for Iran's future , Rep. Mace also praised the courage of Iranian women, whose protests have“inspired global solidarity and revealed the regime's oppression.” She concluded by reiterating the importance of global support for a democratic alternative to Iran's current government.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: .

