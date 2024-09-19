Germany's Oldest Family Business And Its Commitment To Sustainability And Future Viability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our aim is to be part of a future-proof and responsible by developing and implementing solutions that have a positive impact on both our environment and society.” - Paul Niederstein, Managing PartnerSIEGEN, GERMANY, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Coatinc Company , Germany's oldest family business with a history spanning more than 500 years, is part of the United Nations (UN) global campaign "Vision 2045." The campaign highlights the values and principles of the United Nations while also acknowledging the 100th anniversary of this international organization. Since 1945, the principles laid down by the United Nations have promoted global peace and prosperity and have formed the basis for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The goal of the Vision 2045 campaign is to portray companies that implement future-oriented business practices and are committed to the principles of sustainability.



As part of this campaign, a short film has been released, depicting the transformative journey of The Coatinc Company. The company, which has consistently operated in the industry for generations, continually adapts to the dynamic changes of our time and integrates sustainable practices into all areas of its operations. At the core of its activities is hot-dip galvanizing, a process that provides high-level corrosion protection for steel while also being sustainable: galvanized steel is not only based on a natural process but is also exceptionally durable, reducing the need for repairs and replacements, thus conserving resources. Additionally, hot-dip galvanizing is a circular process, meeting the requirements of the circular economy.



“The film shows how we, as a long-established company with a history stretching back over 500 years, are facing the challenges of the future,” says Paul Niederstein, the managing partner of The Coatinc Company, who is leading the company in its 17th generation.“Our aim is to be part of a future-proof and responsible industry by developing and implementing solutions that have a positive impact on both our environment and society.”



Although hot-dip galvanizing inherently contributes significantly to sustainability, The Coatinc Company does not rest on this achievement. Under its own sustainability strategy, "Coat to zero," the company is committed to continuously reducing its CO2 emissions. The Coatinc Company emphasizes fact-based and honest communication to transparently demonstrate the progress made and identify areas where there is still potential for improvement. The short film provides insights into the strategies and measures The Coatinc Company has adopted to contribute to the achievement of the UN's goals and to drive lasting change in the industry.



The Coatinc Company demonstrates how a business with deep-rooted industrial heritage can simultaneously pave the way for a sustainable future. With its commitment to innovative solutions and transparent, honest communication, the company not only contributes to environmental preservation but also sets new standards in the industry.



Hoping to inspire other businesses to embrace the principles of sustainability and global prosperity, the company believes that the film will have a significant impact.



Watch our Vision 2045 Campaign here.



