Teacher's Passion Project Brings History To Life For Students Worldwide

A teacher using free textbooks in class.

A former teacher, fed up with textbooks that didn't inspire his students, took matters into his own hands by creating his own 100% free online textbooks.

- Luke RosaRED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A former high school social studies teacher, fed up with stale traditional textbooks that didn't inspire his students' intellectual curiosity, took matters into his own hands. After 17 years in the classroom, Luke Rosa created a set of free online textbooks that are now transforming the way history and geography are taught around the world. These user-friendly textbooks, designed to make learning more engaging for all students are used by hundreds of thousands of educators and students globally.Currently, textbooks used in schools must go through a long adoption process that leaves them bland, uncontentious and almost immediately outdated.Luke had been creating and sharing lessons with colleagues for years, but was frustrated with dated, difficult-to-navigate books or online sources filled with ads and pop-ups. Luke set out to create his own textbooks that would feature easy-to-follow, non-biased articles written with students in mind.He's now published complete online textbooks for World History, US History, and World Geography. Each ensures that even the most complex historical events are broken down in a way that students can easily comprehend. They also don't shy away from current events or controversial topics.“My students HATED traditional textbooks,” said Luke.“They were boring, confusing, and never featured any content that actually stimulated learning. When everything went online in 2021, I started writing articles that eventually turned into these complete textbooks.”What truly sets these textbooks apart is their inclusivity. Every article includes audio narration from a real human reading for students who struggle with reading. This ensures that students, regardless of reading ability, can fully understand the content-an approach that has resonated with both students and educators alike.“Teachers across the country have reached out telling me how valuable the narration is and how they have been using the textbooks. It's really been amazing when I find out they're being used in places like Singapore and Mongolia.”Educators have hailed the online textbooks as a breath of fresh air that offers flexibility, engagement, and a way to cater to all learners. Also, since they're available free and without any ads or popups, they're breaking down the barriers that prevent students from accessing high-quality education.The online textbooks are available here:With direct links to each subject here:US History:World History:World Geography:For more information, please contact:Luke Rosa...‪(202) 505-2094‬

