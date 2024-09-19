The Future Of Financial Services Thematic Intelligence 2024: Impacts Of Ai, Cryptocurrencies, Quantum Computing, Big Tech Finance, Robotics, And Climate Change
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: The Future of financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is part of the analyst's Future of industry report series. It focuses on the financial services sector. Several technologies will drive the future of financial services. They include artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and quantum computing.
The report examines how themes like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, quantum computing, Big Tech finance, robotics, and climate change will transform financial services, providing signals and innovation case studies. It also evaluates the global outlook for the industry and how areas such as biometrics, the Lightning Network, and space travel will impact it.
Biometrics will continue to transform payments and fraud prevention globally, replacing traditional personal identification numbers (PINs) and cards. Initiatives such as Mastercard's Biometric Checkout Program and Amazon One demonstrate the sector's shift towards more secure and efficient payment methods. As international standards for biometric data are established, the adoption of biometric technology will increase and financial transactions will become safer, quicker, and more accessible. Cryptocurrencies will enjoy broader investor participation, due to increasing regulatory clarity initiated by the approval of spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US. In 2020, MicroStrategy pioneered corporate adoption of bitcoin, and by 2035, institutional allocations to cryptocurrency ETFs will be commonplace. USD stable-coins will continue to gain traction as a store of value in regions facing high inflation. Adoption of cryptocurrency payments will rise, owing to innovations such as the Lightning Network.
Companies across the financial services value chain are investing in the technologies of the future right now. This report looks ahead to 2035 and beyond, identifying the key innovations that will revolutionize the sector and profiling the start-ups and emerging leaders leading the charge. This report will help you design and develop your corporate strategy by building your understanding of how the financial services sector will evolve in the coming years. The report uses the analyst's unique thematic methodology to help you spot the developments that will transform the financial services sector. The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition and secure that all-important competitive advantage.
Executive Summary Artificial Intelligence Cryptocurrencies Quantum Computing Big Tech Finance Insuring the Future Glossary
a.s.r Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Adobe AIG Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company Alibaba Allianz Alphabet Amazon Aon Apple Aviva AXA Baidu Bankless Barclays Blackrock Block ByteDance Careem Castle Island Ventures Chainalysis Chubb Circle Coinbase CoinCover CP6 DB Insurance Delloite Elavon Elevance Health Euronext Amsterdam Evertas Fidelis Fitch Ratings FTX Generali GlobalData gojek Goldman Sachs Google Gozem Grab halan Halifax Hannover Re HDI Hippo HSBC iag IBM IDEX iFinex IonQ JPMorgan Chase Kakao KBC Klarna Koop Technologies Lemonade Lightspark Lloyds Banking Group Mapfre MarshMclennan Mastercard Meituan Membrane Finance Mercado Meta Microsoft MicroStrategy Monzo Mountain Protocol Multicoin Capital Munich Re Nasdaq NatWest Nephos New Form Nubank OpenAI OQC PayPal Paytm PhonePe Ping An QC Ware Quantinuum QuEra Rappi Revolut Rigetti Root Samsung Santander sasai Scor Sillicon Valley Bank Sony Standard Chartered Stanford Federal Credit Union State of Wisconsin Investment Board STMicroelectronics Strike Stripe Suncorp Super Swiss Re Telegram Telpo Tencent Tesla Tether tingg Tokio Marine Holdings Tractable TSB Uber Uniqa Venmo Visa Vodafone Volcano Energy WeChat Wells Fargo X (formerly Twitter) Xapo Bank Zopa Zurich Insurance Zwipe
