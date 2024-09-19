(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: The Future of Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is part of the analyst's Future of report series. It focuses on the financial services sector. Several technologies will drive the future of financial services. They include artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and quantum computing.

The report examines how themes like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, quantum computing, Big Tech finance, robotics, and climate change will transform financial services, providing signals and innovation case studies. It also evaluates the global outlook for the industry and how areas such as biometrics, the Lightning Network, and space travel will impact it.

Scope



Biometrics will continue to transform payments and fraud prevention globally, replacing traditional personal identification numbers (PINs) and cards. Initiatives such as Mastercard's Biometric Checkout Program and Amazon One demonstrate the sector's shift towards more secure and efficient payment methods. As international standards for biometric data are established, the adoption of biometric technology will increase and financial transactions will become safer, quicker, and more accessible. Cryptocurrencies will enjoy broader investor participation, due to increasing regulatory clarity initiated by the approval of spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US. In 2020, MicroStrategy pioneered corporate adoption of bitcoin, and by 2035, institutional allocations to cryptocurrency ETFs will be commonplace. USD stable-coins will continue to gain traction as a store of value in regions facing high inflation. Adoption of cryptocurrency payments will rise, owing to innovations such as the Lightning Network.

Reasons to Buy



Companies across the financial services value chain are investing in the technologies of the future right now. This report looks ahead to 2035 and beyond, identifying the key innovations that will revolutionize the sector and profiling the start-ups and emerging leaders leading the charge.

This report will help you design and develop your corporate strategy by building your understanding of how the financial services sector will evolve in the coming years.

The report uses the analyst's unique thematic methodology to help you spot the developments that will transform the financial services sector. The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Artificial Intelligence

Cryptocurrencies

Quantum Computing

Big Tech Finance

Insuring the Future Glossary

