Blockchain In Construction Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Key Players, Challenges, Market Size And Growth Forecasts

The "Thematic Intelligence: Blockchain in Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Blockchain in Construction" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of blockchain in construction, including key players, challenges, and market size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of blockchain in the construction sector along with the progress made by the leading construction companies to adopt blockchain. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.
Digitalization is a prerequisite to blockchain adoption
Strong IT infrastructure and a high degree of digitalization are prerequisites to adopting blockchain. The construction industry has generally been slow to digitalize. Construction companies that still rely on paper-based documentation will find it counterproductive to adopt blockchain and should instead focus on adopting building information modeling (BIM) as a prerequisite.
Blockchain is not always appropriate
The capabilities and drawbacks of blockchain are not widely understood. A poll conducted by the analyst in 2024 revealed that just 24% of respondents fully understood the technology. Lack of understanding, coupled with the hype surrounding blockchain, can lead to misaligned expectations, resulting in blockchain adoption being driven by novelty without consideration for its appropriateness. Construction companies must remember that blockchain is not always the optimal solution. Implementing blockchain can be complex, whereas a traditional database offers efficiency and simplicity and will suffice for many use cases.
To mitigate the risks of adopting blockchain, construction companies should use blockchain as a service (BaaS) to avoid the high upfront costs of developing blockchain solutions in-house.
This report :
Discusses the challenges the construction industry faces and how blockchain can be used to help address them. Evaluates the impact of blockchain in the construction sector, including various use cases and case studies. Benchmarks leading blockchain vendors, and leading construction companies based on their adoption of blockchain.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Value Chain Construction Challenges The Impact of Blockchain on Construction Case Studies Market Size and Growth Forecasts Blockchain Timeline Signals M&A trends Company filing trends Hiring trends Companies Leading blockchain adopters in construction Leading blockchain vendors Specialist blockchain vendors in construction Sector Scorecard Construction sector scorecard Glossary
Companies Featured
AECOM Accenture Acciona Alchemy Alibaba Alphabet Amazon Arup Aura Blockchain Consortium Ava Labs Balfour Beatty Bechtel Bouygues Briq BuildCoin China Communications Construction China Minmetals China National Chemical Engineering China National Machinery Industry China Railway China Railway Construction China State Construction Engineering Clark Construction Dapper DigiBuild Doosan EHAB Ferrovial Fluor Global Shipping Business Network Hyundai Engineering & Construction IBM Infosys Kaleido Kiewit Laing O'Rourke Larsen & Toubro Lendlease M.A. Mortenson Maire Tecnimont McDermott Mosinzhproekt Multiplex NTT Data Oracle PCL Construction Petrofac POSCO Power Construction of China R3 Ripple Royal BAM Saipem Salesforce Samsung C&T Shapoorji Pallonji Shikun & Binui Shimizu Siemens Skanska Solana Stabilwerk Bau STRABAG Stroytransgaz Tata Consultancy Services TechnipFMC Tecnicas Reunidas Tencent VINCI Webuild Wipro Wood Group Yapi Merkezi
