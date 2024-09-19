Blockchain In Construction Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Key Players, Challenges, Market Size And Growth Forecasts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Blockchain in Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Blockchain in Construction" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of blockchain in construction, including key players, challenges, and size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of blockchain in the sector along with the progress made by the leading construction companies to adopt blockchain. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.

Digitalization is a prerequisite to blockchain adoption

Strong IT infrastructure and a high degree of digitalization are prerequisites to adopting blockchain. The construction industry has generally been slow to digitalize. Construction companies that still rely on paper-based documentation will find it counterproductive to adopt blockchain and should instead focus on adopting building information modeling (BIM) as a prerequisite.

Blockchain is not always appropriate

The capabilities and drawbacks of blockchain are not widely understood. A poll conducted by the analyst in 2024 revealed that just 24% of respondents fully understood the technology. Lack of understanding, coupled with the hype surrounding blockchain, can lead to misaligned expectations, resulting in blockchain adoption being driven by novelty without consideration for its appropriateness. Construction companies must remember that blockchain is not always the optimal solution. Implementing blockchain can be complex, whereas a traditional database offers efficiency and simplicity and will suffice for many use cases.

To mitigate the risks of adopting blockchain, construction companies should use blockchain as a service (BaaS) to avoid the high upfront costs of developing blockchain solutions in-house.

This report :



Discusses the challenges the construction industry faces and how blockchain can be used to help address them.

Evaluates the impact of blockchain in the construction sector, including various use cases and case studies. Benchmarks leading blockchain vendors, and leading construction companies based on their adoption of blockchain.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

Construction Challenges

The Impact of Blockchain on Construction

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Blockchain Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Companies

Leading blockchain adopters in construction

Leading blockchain vendors

Specialist blockchain vendors in construction

Sector Scorecard

Construction sector scorecard Glossary

Companies Featured



AECOM

Accenture

Acciona

Alchemy

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Arup

Aura Blockchain Consortium

Ava Labs

Balfour Beatty

Bechtel

Bouygues

Briq

BuildCoin

China Communications Construction

China Minmetals

China National Chemical Engineering

China National Machinery Industry

China Railway

China Railway Construction

China State Construction Engineering

Clark Construction

Dapper

DigiBuild

Doosan

EHAB

Ferrovial

Fluor

Global Shipping Business Network

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

IBM

Infosys

Kaleido

Kiewit

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro

Lendlease

M.A. Mortenson

Maire Tecnimont

McDermott

Mosinzhproekt

Multiplex

NTT Data

Oracle

PCL Construction

Petrofac

POSCO

Power Construction of China

R3

Ripple

Royal BAM

Saipem

Salesforce

Samsung C&T

Shapoorji Pallonji

Shikun & Binui

Shimizu

Siemens

Skanska

Solana

Stabilwerk Bau

STRABAG

Stroytransgaz

Tata Consultancy Services

TechnipFMC

Tecnicas Reunidas

Tencent

VINCI

Webuild

Wipro

Wood Group Yapi Merkezi

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900