5000+ Forex Companies Attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Sponsors Leading the Way

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is backed by some of the most influential names in the trading industry. These sponsors are not only industry leaders but pioneers who are driving innovation and setting new standards in online trading. Attendees can look forward to exploring the latest in trading technology, platforms, and services from these esteemed companies.

Testimonials from Sponsors:



Ammar Bader, Head of Sales at ADSS “Forex Expo Dubai is always a highlight in our calendar. It offers the perfect opportunity to meet with other industry leaders, and most importantly, build connections with our trader audience in person.”

Pavel Spirin, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Markets “Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is the highlight of our events roadmap this year. We're excited to join fellow industry leaders and showcase our new brand and latest products. The expo is a perfect venue for us to grow our professional network and provide expertise to the wider industry community. We look forward to the wealth of opportunities and the dynamic atmosphere and this event delivers.”

Commercial Manager Moe Padhani at Infinox “Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is one of our flagship events in the calendar. We have been long-time supporters of the event; it brings together some of the industry-leading professionals as well as our clients and partners from around the world. The speaker's panels come at just the right time, as the year starts to draw to a close and we can reflect on the year that has passed and the opportunities in the next. Not to mention, Dubai is the perfect playground!” Team Kanak Capital Markets “We at Kanak Capital Markets are delighted to participate as an Elite partner at the Forex Expo 2024. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to empower all our retail investors and the associated partners with the right resources to make an informed decision and a seamless experience. We anticipate this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore new avenues in the financial markets.”

A Stellar Lineup of Guest Speakers

This year's expo features an extraordinary roster of guest speakers, each offering unique insights and expertise from across the financial spectrum. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the best through keynote speeches, and panel discussions.

Among the distinguished speakers are:



Javier Hertfelder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, FXStreet

Damian Hitchen, Chief Executive Officer MENA, Saxo Bank

Rauan Khassan, Vice President, International Growth, TradingView

Naeem Aslam, CIO | Columnist, Zaye Capital Markets | Nasdaq

Gerald Perez, Chief Executive Officer, Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited

Viktoria S, Chief Executive Officer, PSP Angels Ltd Evdokia Pitsillidou, Partner | Risk & Compliance Director, Salvus funds.

2 Days Packed with Unforgettable Experiences

This year's expo will be a hub of activity, offering something for everyone-from seasoned professionals to those new to the trading world. The event is designed to foster connections, inspire innovation, and provide valuable insights into the future of online trading.

What's New at Forex Expo Dubai?



Celebrating Women in Forex

B2B Zone and Lounge

Bigger Exhibition Floor

Exciting Games and Activities Giveaway of an F1 Formula Ticket

Users can register Here:

About Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is the premier event for the global trading community, offering a platform for industry leaders, investors, and professionals to connect, learn, and explore the latest trends in online trading. With a focus on innovation, education, and networking, Forex Expo Dubai is where the future of trading comes to life.

