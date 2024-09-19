u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox and Topcon Positioning Systems partner to offer comprehensive GNSS positioning services with unmatched coverage

19.09.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Collaboration aims to leverage combined expertise and assets to deliver unparalleled high-precision GNSS positioning services with increased availability, reliability and affordability for the mass market. Thalwil, Switzerland – September 19, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced a strategic partnership with Topcon Positioning Systems, a global leader in precision measurement and workflow solutions. This collaboration is set to create one of the world's largest high-precision GNSS positioning service offers for the mass market, giving customers across the globe a blend of performance, pricing, and delivery options. This partnership comes at a time when the demand for GNSS precise positioning in a wealth of applications is surging, driven by the increased availability, reliability, and affordability of the technology. According to a recent report by EUSPA (p. 22), the services enabled by GNSS devices will generate around 80% of total GNSS revenues in 2033*. The comprehensive suite of GNSS correction services with global coverage will cater to a broad spectrum of applications requiring precise positioning. These include automotive, industrial, robotics, construction, agriculture, mobility, and more. They integrate seamlessly with u-blox's current and future hardware products, as well as services such as PointPerfect. The close collaboration between the two companies will enable u-blox to expand its portfolio, optimize development initiatives and operations, and leverage assets and global expertise to grow within the positioning service market. “The strategy driving this collaboration with Topcon is to grow the u-blox services portfolio to better solve the full range of problems and needs customers are facing,” says Eric Heiser, Head Business Unit Services at u-blox.“This announcement also aligns with the company's long-term goal of growing our positioning business by becoming a significant provider of high-precision positioning services, making the future with us precise, smart, and sustainable.” Topcon echoes the sentiment:“This strategic partnership combines the high-volume, mass-market application products and knowledge of u-blox with the high-level precision GNSS services and expertise of Topcon. By working with u-blox, we're not only expanding our global footprint, but also offering scalable services that cater to a wider range of precision GNSS needs, from our agriculture and construction markets now into automotive and robotics,” said Ian Stilgoe, Vice President, Global Emerging Business, Topcon Positioning Systems.“Ultimately, this partnership allows both companies to provide more comprehensive solutions to a wider range of customers, addressing their positioning challenges more effectively than either company could do alone. Whether it's u-blox now extending high-precision RTK services or Topcon gaining wider reach in new markets, our combined portfolios create a compelling value proposition that will drive innovation and accessibility in GNSS positioning services globally.” * “Source: EUSPA EO and GNSS Market Report, Issue 2, copyright © European Union Agency for the Space Programme, 2024”

