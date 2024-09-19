

Your Family Entertainment AG extends cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group and secures exclusive content rights

Munich, 19th September 2024 Your Family Entertainment AG is pleased to announce the extension of the distribution agreement with the production company Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group ('Cloud 9'). Under this agreement, Your Family Entertainment AG remains the exclusive agent for the international distribution of the successful series THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW until 2029 outside of New Zealand and the US. In addition, Your Family Entertainment AG was able to acquire the exclusive content rights for the series THE TRIBE in German-speaking countries. These rights cover all broadcasting and distribution options and strengthen Your Family Entertainment AG's position as a leading provider of family-friendly entertainment in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Dr Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, is pleased with the extension of the successful partnership: 'THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW are absolute cult series that continue to be very popular with young viewers worldwide. We are delighted to continue marketing this outstanding content exclusively internationally and at the same time strengthen our position in German-speaking countries with the acquired rights.' Raymond Thompson, Group Chairman and Chief Executive of Cloud 9 and Executive Producer/Creator of THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW said: ''Cloud 9 and YFE share a similar vision to bring quality, positive and aspirational content to the global marketplace, and we are delighted to build and consolidate on our successful partnership with this agreement. The Tribe has touched an international audience in a very profound way, mirroring the world they inhabit and reflecting the fascination of the human interplay of all the characters, along with the core theme of“the best way to predict the future is to create it”.' With this co-operation, Your Family Entertainment AG is continuing its mission to make high-quality, family-friendly content accessible to an international audience.





About THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW

THE TRIBE and THE NEW TOMORROW are internationally acclaimed and popular youth series. THE TRIBE tells the gripping story of a post-apocalyptic world where a group of teenagers strives to build a new society after all adults have disappeared due to a mysterious illness. THE NEW TOMORROW is an exciting continuation of this narrative, taking viewers into a world full of challenges, adventures, and youthful spirit. Both series are known for their profound themes, complex characters, and inspiring messages, having garnered a loyal global fanbase.





About CLOUD 9 Screen Entertainment Group

The Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group was founded in 1994 by ex-BBC Head of Drama Development and veteran writer-producer-showrunner, Raymond Thompson, in association with the Sanctuary Group PLC who were quoted on the London Stock Exchange. In the aftermath of a takeover of Sanctuary by Universal Music Group, Thompson acquired the entire shareholding of Cloud 9 which is held privately. Cloud 9 owns and controls a vast catalog of intellectual property and operates in a boutique and artisan manner with interests ranging from book publishing to merchandising, music to gaming. At its core though, Cloud 9 is a writer-led company and focuses on creating and producing titles targeting a mainstream global audience. The company is currently developing a portfolio of motion-pictures which it plans on producing, along with other titles for television, at its homebase production, New Zealand, along with other potential locations worldwide. Being a content creator and owning and controlling a vast library of intellectual property, Cloud 9 is a unique independent boutique operation well-placed to trade in the world of convergence and in all multiplatforms which become available well into the future.







About Your Family Entertainment AG

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

