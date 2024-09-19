CTS EVENTIM: Merger Between PRK Peter Rieger Konzertagentur And Dreamhaus



Merger between PRK Peter Rieger Konzertagentur and DreamHaus The two subsidiaries of the CTS EVENTIM Group are joining forces to create additional synergies, optimise management structures and drive growth even more effectively. Hamburg/Berlin/Cologne, 19 September 2024 – The two promoters PRK Peter Rieger Konzertagentur from Cologne and DreamHaus from Berlin, both subsidiaries of the CTS EVENTIM Group, are merging to form PRK DreamHaus . The new company will be led jointly by the current managing directors, Klaus-Peter (Matze) Matziol and Matt Schwarz . Tobi Habla will be appointed as an additional managing director. The sites in Cologne and Berlin, and the existing teams, will remain unchanged. The merger will see the two companies pool their strengths and create additional thematic and organisational synergies. It also marks a merger of generations in the management of the new company. In the coming years, Schwarz and Matziol will work closely together to share their extensive knowledge and continue driving future growth. This strategic transition should ensure that, even when Matziol steps down at a later date, the subsequent changes will occur seamlessly and in a future-focused way for the company, the artists and the partners. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO, CTS EVENTIM:“The merger between PRK Peter Rieger Konzertagentur and DreamHaus will optimally position the company so that it can continue growing and sustainably strengthen its live-entertainment presence within a challenging market environment. With the combined expertise and dedication of both teams, we are ideally equipped to seize new opportunities and invest maximum energy in developing the newly merged company. I wish Matze, Matt and their teams the very best for this new phase.”

About Peter Rieger Konzertagentur Peter Rieger Konzertagentur was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. Peter Rieger stepped down as managing director in 2015, handing the baton to his long-time co-managing director, Klaus-Peter Matziol. Over the past four decades, the company has promoted countless national and international rock, pop and classical artists, including A-ha, Andreas Bourani, Barbra Streisand, Cher, David Bowie, David Byrne, Die Drei Tenöre, The Eagles, Elton John, The Fugees, Genesis, George Michael, Herbert Grönemeyer Il Divo, Janet Jackson, Jamiroquai, Joe Cocker, Joe Jackson, Leonard Cohen, Lionel Richie, Little Mix, Lou Reed, Luciano Pavarotti, Mariah Carey, Marius Müller-Westernhagen, Meat Loaf, P!NK, Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Philipp Poisel, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Ronan Keating, Roxy Music, Runrig, Sade, Simple Minds, Tina Turner, U2 and Whitney Houston. The company has also staged unforgettable events such as the legendary Bizarre Festival and Roger Waters' The Wall at the Berlin Wall. About DreamHaus DreamHaus was founded by Matt Schwarz in 2021 as a subsidiary of the CTS EVENTIM Group. As a highly successful Berlin promoter, DreamHaus stages Germany's most renowned music festivals, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, which attract tens of thousands of music fans every year. As well as these signature events, the company works closely with numerous national and international artists, including Green Day, Slipknot, Måneskin, Apache 207, Muse, Marteria and Kontra K. About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

