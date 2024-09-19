Live The Resort Dream Every Day At SKA Destiny One: A New Standard In Luxury Living

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Think of waking up every morning in the extravagance of a luxury resort, where even the most minute details give an unparalleled living experience. Such is the essence of SKA Destiny One - a revolutionary project by SKA Group in Greater Noida that transforms your daydream to live a resort-style life every day. An oasis of sophistication and comfort, the SKA Destiny One blends exquisite design with world-class amenities and a serene environment that creates a feel-good atmosphere.



SKA Destiny One: A New Standard in Luxury Living





Noida-Greater Noida, which has so far been relatively affordable and has had a good mid-range space, has seen growth in luxury real estate lately. Earlier limited to properties in the Rs. 40-80 lakh range, the new launches in Noida-Greater Noida cater to the luxury segment, which exceeds Rs. 1 Crore. Amid this scenario, SKA Destiny One stands out as a beacon of ultra-luxury living, setting new benchmarks for opulence and sophistication in the area.





What truly sets SKA Destiny One apart is its impressive range of resort-style amenities designed to offer a relaxing and rejuvenating experience every day. From the serene allure of the swimming pool to the playful delights of the kids' pool and the thrilling waves of the wave pool, residents can dive into an aquatic wonderland at its exquisite pool complex, where every splash is an adventure. One can glide effortlessly on floating seating pods, discover luxury and resort living, and craft unforgettable memories.





Further, the stunning features of SKA Destiny One include virtual golf, spa and jacuzzi, yoga, aerobics, meditation room, indoor and outdoor sports zone, electric vehicle charging unit, AV room (miniplex), and solar system for basement lighting. The project also boasts state-of-the-art amenities that enhance the experience of luxury living. Featuring a double-height reception lobby of an exquisite club, SKA Destiny One is a paradise blending luxury and convenience.





Besides, spread over 6 acres, the SKA Destiny One features three towers, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, each up to 34 storeys and 645 units. The four expansive apartments per floor at the Alpha Tower have a luxurious 4BHK layout spread across 3,007 sq. ft., along with an impressive 12-foot ceiling height, making it unique. Every house is designed to help ensure a spacious living experience, as each unit comes with five balconies throughout, ensuring plenty of natural light and ventilation.

With excellent amenities, the Alpha Tower provides a comfortable and lavish lifestyle to those who seek to live an uber-luxury lifestyle in Greater Noida.





Furthermore, one of its standout features is its prime location. Located in Zeta 1, Greater Noida, SKA Destiny One is a symbol of luxurious comfort. Among other things, it flaunts an unbeatable location, ensuring the best connectivity and keeping you well-connected to the core of the city. The project is less than 8 minutes from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, providing unmatched access to the main areas of the NCR. More than that, the Yamuna Expressway is about 10 minutes from here, which adds to the grandeur of this luxury residential project. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is only a 15-minute drive, making it a desirable project. The upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is approximately a 30-minute drive from here. In addition, the Greater Noida Authority Metro Station and Delta 1 Metro Station are only 2-3 minutes from here, ensuring seamless connectivity.





SKA Group aims to reshape NCR's luxury real estate landscape by establishing new standards in innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction through Timely Delivery, Transparency, and Technology, reflected in SKA Destiny One. The project is an IGBC Gold Pre-Certified project representing the idea of green living values. It allows the residents to enjoy their lifestyles to the fullest while making the best use of nature's resources in a sense that makes sense. The construction practices are done through sustainable routes involving energy-efficient systems and green building techniques; they are tailored to maximize daylighting and fresh air. Furthermore, this project features waste management strategies, sewage treatment plants, and the harvesting of rainwater that can help in reducing carbon footprint and raising efficiency levels in terms of energy use.





SKA Destiny One is an abode that enters into a retreat daily to an oasis of luxury and serenity. This visionary project of the SKA Group redefines opulence living in Greater Noida and promises a resort-style experience with every detail crafted for unparalleled comfort and sophistication. As a result of luxury real estate evolution, SKA Destiny One is rapidly emerging as the benchmark for opulence while combining fine design with a comprehensive range of resort-style amenities to cater to every aspect of modern living.