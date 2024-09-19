Sonicfi Inc. Presents The Ronto Wi-Fi 7 Access Point Series: Elevating Wireless Performance To New Heights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HSINCHU, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicFi Inc., the brand company aiming to provide networking solutions for Small & Medium Business, introduces its next-generation Ronto Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio. This lineup features the mainstream tri-band RAP7110C Ceiling Mount Access Point, alongside the versatile dual-band Indoor Wall Mount RAP750W Access Point and the rugged Outdoor RAP750W Access Point.

SonicFi Ceiling Mount Access Point (RAP7110C): A giant leap in performance

SonicFi Wi-Fi 7 Ceiling Mount AP represents a significant advancement over previous Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro Wi-Fi 7 platform, this tri-band Wi-Fi 7 powerhouse delivers blazing-fast speeds of up to 10.7 Gbps, leveraging the power of the 6 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz frequency bands for comprehensive performance enhancements.

SonicFi Indoor Wall Mount Access Point (RAP750W): The best choice for Wi-Fi 7 mainstream

This versatile dual-band wall-mounted access point, powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro Wi-Fi 7 platform, offers connection speeds of approximately 5 Gbps. It provides optimal coverage and transmission speed for small and medium-sized sites, making it ideal for hotel rooms, multi-tenant dwellings, classrooms, dormitories, and SOHO environments.

SonicFi Outdoor Access Point (RAP750AO): A Robust Solution for Outdoor Environments

Similar to the indoor model, the RAP750AO leverages the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 platform and offers diverse IoT capabilities, including Bluetooth (BLE) and 802.11ah. With its IP67 waterproof rating, and the operating temperature from -40 ̊C to 65 ̊C, it's well-suited for challenging outdoor conditions. This makes it ideal for courtyards, pool areas, stadiums, and other outdoor venues.

SonicFi Inc. CEO, Jeffrey Liu, stated that our new Ronto Wi-Fi 7 AP series boasts superior signal strength across all bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) compared to many competitors, with a 55% increase in throughput performance observed at a 23-meter distance and an impressive 200% improvement at 28 meters between the

access point and client.

SonicFi is committed to driving innovation in wireless technology. Our new Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio, coupled with the SonicFi Ronto controller system, empowers businesses and organizations to achieve unparalleled connectivity, enhance operational efficiency, and future-proof their Wi-Fi experiences.

By combining any SonicFi Wi-Fi 7 access point with the powerful Ronto controller solution, you can create a robust and scalable wireless network. The Ronto cloud platform offers:



Intelligent

QoE/AI Optimization: Experience enhanced connection quality through our advanced AI-driven QoE optimization.

Robust Security: Benefit from the strong security provided by WPA2/WPA3 encryption.

Effortless Deployment: Enjoy quick device registration and setup with

ZTP (Zero Touch Provisioning).

Remote Network Management: Monitor and manage your network from anywhere with our centralized platform. Unified Control: Easily manage all your devices through our centralized management interface.

For more information about the SonicFi Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio and Ronto solutions, please visit our website or contact our sales team at [email protected]

About SonicFi

Established in December 2023 in Hsinchu, SonicFi leads in delivering innovative networking solutions designed for SMB, hospitality, MDUs, and commercial stores.

Our diverse range of SMB networking products-from Access Points to VoIP Phones-ensures a comprehensive, cost-effective solution for all business needs.

Our 80+ engineers are committed to advancing technology that exceeds corporate expectations, supported by our in-house and partner-built cloud platforms. Our products are proudly made in Vietnam, maintaining the highest standards of quality.

With a strong presence in Taiwan and the US, we're ready to serve our international customers. Visit sonicfi-networks

to learn how SonicFi can enhance your connectivity.

