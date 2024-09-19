Grandeur Peak Celebrates 5-Year Mark Of Global Contrarian Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Madsen, Portfolio Manager

The Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX) celebrated its five-year mark on September 17, 2019.

- Mark Madsen, PMSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisors® announced that the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX), celebrated its five-year mark this week. Launched on September 17, 2019, the Global Contrarian Fund offers clients a value-focused strategy that adheres to similar quality characteristics as the firm's growth-focused funds.Lead Portfolio Manager, Mark Madsen , reflected on the milestone:“We are pleased with the performance of the Global Contrarian Fund over its first five years, returning 13.60% annualized since inception, as of September 17, 2024. Comparatively, the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index returned 9.03% over the same period. These last five years have been extreme in terms of what we've experienced in the market. We think our focus on quality at compelling valuation combined with our emphasis on being contrarian has allowed us to successfully navigate the volatility. Our strength continues to be in identifying companies from across the globe that fit in one of our investment types, such as Fallen Angels or Core Contrarians. Quality companies that are in out-of-favor industries or have hit a bump in the road can have quite attractive valuations relative to their long-term potential, giving us interesting investment opportunities.”Driven by a bottom-up, fundamental approach, Grandeur Peak believes having an allocation to Global Value in the Micro-to Midcap space can be a sound investment strategy in any market. The Global Contrarian Fund will continue to be managed as a portfolio of 75-100 names in the following investment types:.Core Contrarian – quality companies in out-of-favor industries or geographies.Fallen Angels – growth companies that hit a“bump in the road”.Undiscovered Gems – small, high-quality companies with plenty of headroomAbout Grandeur Peak:Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.###Performance for GPGCX as of 9/17/24 (Returns are annualized for periods over 1 year, given in %)Fund1-Year Total Return3-Year Total Return5-Year Total ReturnSince Inception*Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional (GPGCX)23.004.8113.6013.58MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index18.431.529.039.02MSCI ACWI IMI Index23.516.0111.5111.52Standardized Performance for GPGCX as of 6/30/24 (Returns are annualized for periods over 1 year, given in %)Fund1-Year Total Return3-Year Total ReturnSince Inception*Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional (GPGCX)15.843.3812.45MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index11.16-0.287.97MSCI ACWI IMI Index18.945.2011.05Data shows past performance, which is not indicative of future performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance data, visit grandeurpeakglobal. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 1-855-377-PEAK (7235). The Advisor may absorb certain Fund expenses, without which total return would have been lower. Net Expense Ratio reflects the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to through September 1, 2025. A 2% redemption fee will be deducted on fund shares held 60 days or less. Performance data does not reflect this redemption fee or taxes.Total Expense Ratio: Gross 1.35% / Net 1.35% for GPGCX*Inception date for GPGCX is 09/17/2019.An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit grandeurpeakglobal or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.Investing in small and micro-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss.Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (NLD). NLD and Grandeur Peak are not affiliated.

