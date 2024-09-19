(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central has raised the Selic rate to 10.75%, marking a significant shift in monetary policy.



The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) increased the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, citing growing inflation risks.



This decision aligns with expectations and reflects the committee's hawkish stance in recent communications. The move comes in response to a complex economic landscape.



Copom highlighted the resilient economic activity, market pressures, and positive output gap as key factors influencing their decision.



The committee also noted elevated inflation projections and unanchored expectations, necessitating a more contractionary monetary policy.







Internationally, the economic environment remains challenging. The United States' economic cycle inflection point has raised questions about deceleration, disinflation, and the Federal Reserve's stance.



Central banks worldwide remain committed to bringing inflation rates in line with targets, despite labor market pressures.



Domestically, Brazil's economy has shown unexpected dynamism. Economic indicators and the labor market have outperformed expectations, leading to a reevaluation of the output gap.



Recent inflation figures, including core measures, have exceeded targets. The committee perceives an upward asymmetry in its risk balance for future inflation scenarios.



Márcio Holland, an economics professor at FGV, views the rate hike positively. He believes it maintains the Central Bank's credibility amidst accelerating inflation and expectations approaching the target ceiling.



Holland notes the prudence in the Bank's decision to link the rate increase to the IPCA (Consumer Price Index).

Brazil Raises Selic Rate to 10.75% as Inflation Risks Mount

However, fiscal concerns loom large. The current fiscal framework does not ensure public debt sustainability, with projections indicating continued growth.



Holland warns that any negative surprise in economic growth could necessitate further monetary tightening.



He emphasizes the Central Bank's role in countering inflationary pressures, especially given high government spending.



The Copom's decision was unanimous, with both current and future Central Bank presidents supporting the rate hike.



Future policy adjustments remain open-ended, dependent on inflation dynamics, projections, expectations, and risk assessments.



This cautious approach underscores the ongoing challenges in Brazil's economic landscape and the Central Bank's commitment to price stability.

MENAFN19092024007421016031ID1108691070