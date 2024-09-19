Israel Reopens Embassy in Paraguay After Six-Year Closure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel has rekindled its presence in Paraguay after a six-year hiatus. The reopening of the Israeli embassy in Asunción marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations.



The official ceremony took place on Wednesday, drawing high-profile attendees from both countries. Paraguay's President Santiago Peña and Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana attended the event.



The event also saw the participation of Paraguay's Foreign Rubén Ramírez Lezcano and other dignitaries. The embassy's closure in 2018 had stemmed from a controversial decision by then-President Mario Abdo Benítez.







He had moved Paraguay's embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv, prompting Israel's retaliatory closure. This diplomatic rift has now been bridged, paving the way for stronger ties.



President Peña expressed optimism about the future of Israel-Paraguay relations during the ceremony. He emphasized the solid foundation of their partnership and the potential for collaborative achievements.



The Paraguayan leader also announced plans to relocate their embassy back to Jerusalem in December. Knesset Speaker Ohana highlighted the 76-year history of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



He acknowledged the efforts invested in reopening the embassy and anticipated fruitful outcomes in the coming years.

The restoration of Israel's diplomatic mission in Paraguay carries significant implications for both nations.



It opens avenues for enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including trade, technology, and agriculture.



The move also reflects a mutual desire to strengthen political and economic ties. This diplomatic development occurs against the backdrop of shifting global alliances.



As Israel reestablishes its presence in Paraguay, both nations look forward to a future of collaboration.



The renewed diplomatic ties promise to bring mutual benefits and foster greater understanding between the two countries

