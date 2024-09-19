Ada Health And Santéclair Extend Partnership, Providing AI-Powered Care Navigation To Members Of More Than 60 Insurance Plans In France

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Digital ecosystem for more than 60 insurers, Santéclair, extends partnership with Ada Health, increasing the number of care options Ada's AI can direct members to.

Partnership guides members to appropriate services across a of over 150,000 professionals in France, including women's health, mental health, dental, screening, and preventative healthcare options. Ada's AI factors in members' coverage when directing them to the most appropriate care services, enabling complex and cost-effective care navigation at scale based on policyholders' needs and insurance plans.

PARIS and BERLIN, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health , the global AI health assessment and care navigation company, has announced a 3-year extension to its partnership with Santéclair , the leading digital health partner to insurers across France promoting access to cost-effective, high-quality care. The renewal ensures continued access to intelligent, automated clinical care navigation for more than 10 million people covered by 60 health plans across France - and reinforces Ada's position as a leading partner in supporting payers to empower their members to access cost-effective quality care.

By extending this partnership, Santéclair is maintaining its position as a leading digital health innovator in the insurer market, using industry-leading AI and digital technologies to help members make informed decisions about their own health via Santéclair's digital ecosystem. Ada's AI also factors in a user's insurance plan, facilitating complex care navigation at scale by automatically directing individuals to the most appropriate services based on coverage across multiple plans.



Ada Health's highly accurate AI assessment technology was first integrated into MySantéclair, Santéclair's digital health platform, in 2021. After using Ada on MySantéclair, users are navigated to the most appropriate and cost-effective virtual or in-person services based on their likely condition. Tens of thousands of members have already utilized Ada through MySantéclair, with 23% using Ada more than once. The service is available 24/7, allowing rapid healthcare advice and supporting access to the most appropriate, and cost-effective service.

Since Ada was integrated into MySantéclair in 2021:



67% of users say they intend to follow Ada's care navigation advice

24% of users are directed to self-care options, potentially reducing the number of unnecessary clinical encounters Of those who connect with a care service option following an assessment, 26% access medication advice, and 13% access mental health services

The partnership extension grows the number of services to which Ada's AI can direct members and healthcare professionals. This includes primary care; specialists such as mental health, women's health, ophthalmology, and osteopathy; condition-specific treatment options, including specialists for endometriosis, depression, and lower-back pain; preventative services such as smoking cessation, dieticians, sleep therapy, and wellness coaching; and patient education to support self-management.

The extension maintains Ada's growth throughout the EU, following the certification of its symptom assessment and care navigation technology as a Class IIa medical device under the EU-MDR. Ada is committed to continued partnerships with innovative health systems, insurance providers, and life science companies across Europe.

Nicholas Altebrando, Chief Product Officer said : "We're seeing growing demand from patients and consumers for safe, reliable digital tools that work with individuals' insurance plans and allow them to take control of their care journey. That is exactly what our partnership with Santéclair delivers and we're excited to be expanding our work together as we continue to grow as a business in Europe and globally. We've already connected thousands of people covered by Santéclair's 60 insurance partners to access cost-effective services, based on their plans and care needs, and are looking forward to scaling this further."

Christian Acknin, Director-General of Santéclair, said:

"Our aim at Santéclair has always been to promote access to quality care for all. Extending this partnership and increasing the range of services that Ada's AI can direct our insurance partners' members towards will help us continue supporting them through all stages of their healthcare journey."

MySantéclair is available to anyone in France whose insurance provider is partnered with Santéclair. For more information, visit beneficiaire/analyse-symptomes .

About Ada Health

Ada Health is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help tens of millions of people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver more effective care.

Ada Health's powerful AI-based health assessment platform helps users better understand their mental and physical symptoms through a thorough series of questions based on clinically validated AI and protocols, and based on their responses, navigates them to the most appropriate available services and support. The platform's medical knowledge covers an industry-leading range of symptoms and conditions, while the platform itself prioritizes user safety and accuracy and is designed to be as inclusive as possible.

The company also works with a range of leading health providers and organizations internationally to help direct users to the right care, support overburdened systems, and help manage diseases with the ultimate aims of improving health outcomes and delivering seamless end-to-end healthcare journeys.

To learn more, visit .

About Santéclair

Santéclair is a company specializing in supporting policyholders for optimal access to quality healthcare while controlling costs. Since its creation in 2003, it has collaborated with more than 60 health insurers, providing health services and coverage to more than 10 million beneficiaries. Through its MySantéclair platform, users have access to a comprehensive range of health services and preventive health advice.

Since August 2023, Santéclair has become an "Entreprise à mission", continuing the commitments made for over 20 years and establishing its purpose to promote fair and responsible access to healthcare for all French citizens.

To learn more about Santéclair and its commitments: .

