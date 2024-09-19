Clarivate Reveals Citation Laureates 2024

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today unveiled the Citation LaureatesTM 2024 list – used to forecast future Nobel Prize recipients. These 22 exceptional scientists and economists spanning six countries have demonstrated such groundbreaking impact in their fields that their work is considered of Nobel stature. Experts at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)TM at ClarivateTM have identified 75 Citation Laureates prior to their Nobel success – often several years before they received Nobel honors.

This year's Citation Laureates have made significant contributions to advancing key areas, including clean energy, nanotechnology, 3D protein structures, the economic impact of corruption, heart disease, molecular dynamics, quantum computing, genetic imprinting and condensed matter physics.

The list highlights 22 individuals based at leading academic institutions and corporate organizations. This year, 11 are based in

the United States, six in the United Kingdom, two in Switzerland, and one each in Germany, Israel and Japan. These individuals have authored foundational research papers in their fields that are exceptionally highly cited and have had a broad societal impact.

John M. Jumper, Director at Google DeepMind and a Citation Laureate 2024, said: "Being named a Citation Laureate is a recognition of the impact our work has had – it's not just about our discovery, but about the groundbreaking science being done on top of our discovery. This award recognizes that we are the shoulders on which other researchers are standing to see further. I'm deeply passionate that we're able to make the work of scientists faster so medicine and science can work better for society."

Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder at Google DeepMind and a Citation Laureate 2024, said: "I'm deeply honored to be named a Citation Laureate for 2024. I've dedicated my career to AI because of its potential to advance science and improve billions of lives, and AlphaFold is the first proof point of this promise. AlphaFold has been used by over 2 million researchers to advance critical work, from enzyme design to drug discovery. I believe AI will be one of the most beneficial technologies ever, enabling cures for devastating diseases, delivering truly personalized medicine, and powering 'science at digital speed'."

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "The Citation Laureates program is a tribute to the visionary minds driving innovation and societal impact across diverse fields of research. Their influence, evidenced by their extensive citation records, highlights the significant impact of their work on shaping future discoveries and contributions to societal progress. At Clarivate, we are proud to spotlight these pioneering individuals whose work offers transformative potential."

Since 2002, analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information have drawn on

publication and citation data from trusted journals in the Web of ScienceTM to identify potential Nobel Prize recipients in the fields of Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of nearly 61 million articles and proceedings indexed in the

Web of Science

since 1970, only 0.01% have been cited more than 2,000 times. Citation Laureates are selected from the authors of this group of papers.

The Citation Laureates 2024 are: